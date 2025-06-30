Product Manager - Conveyor & Robotics
2025-06-30
About FlexLink
FlexLink is a leading organization headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60.
We are a leading provider of high-end solutions to manufacturing industries such as food, beverages, tissues, personal care, pharmaceutical, automotive, batteries and electronics.
Our business portfolio encompasses a wide range of innovative solutions in automated production flows, with conveyor design, custom conveyor engineering, and software support to manage the information flows in a production process to match the material movement.
Working closely with our global customers, we strive to provide state-of-the-art solutions that deliver production efficiency and enable sustainable manufacturing today and tomorrow.
For more detailed information about FlexLink and its comprehensive business landscape, please visit www.flexlink.com.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies operating globally, headquartered in Bologna, Italy. Coesia operates in 36 countries with 20 different companies and employs over 8,000 people as of 2023.
About the Role
We are currently looking for one person to join us as a Product Manager, we are flexible on location and are therefore advertising this role in several locations where FlexLink have a presence
As the internal Voice of the Customer, you will play a key role in understanding customer and market needs, identifying value opportunities, and developing a relevant, timely, and reliable technology/product roadmap.
The Product Manager leads the assessment of market and product opportunities, crafting the strategy and roadmap for a specific product area in alignment with company goals, user/customer needs, market insights, technology trends, and stakeholder feedback. You will oversee the product lifecycle from inception to phase-out.
This role involves securing alignment and support across departments-including Sales, Operations, Marketing, Service, and Finance-for the product strategy and roadmap. You will collaborate closely with development teams to ensure solutions meet market demands while aligning with cost, quality, safety, and technology standards.
Additionally, you will contribute to the development of go-to-market strategies in coordination with Business Development, Sales, and Service teams.
Main Responsibilities
Identify, collect, and prioritize current and emerging customer and market needs.
Define the product vision and related strategy, including prioritization of product gaps and cross-functional alignment.
Develop data-driven, technical Market Requirements Documents (MRDs) that clearly translate customer insights into technical requirements, including cost targets.
Partner with Coesia and FlexLink Marketing teams to:
Ensure the availability of marketing, technical, and training materials through appropriate communication channels.
Coordinate demonstration unit readiness for operating units and industry events.
Manage the complete product lifecycle, ensuring an attractive, sustainable, and future-ready portfolio.
What You Need to Be Successful
Success in this role requires strong analytical thinking, a strategic approach, and confidence in working within a matrix organization. You make informed decisions, collaborate effectively, and focus on delivering customer value. You bring curiosity, initiative, and a continuous improvement mindset.
Minimum three years of experience in product management within a technology-driven B2B environment
Familiarity with conveyor technology
Familiarity with global, cross-functional organizations
Experience with technology and market intelligence is a plus
Strong analytical and strategic thinking abilities
Proven ability to communicate effectively across teams
Focus on customer value and business impact
Education / Language Requirements
Degree in Engineering, Business, or equivalent field
Full professional proficiency in English
Additional language skills are considered a plus
Join the Team!
This is a permanent, full-time position. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Siri Taripanah at siri.taripanah@flexlink.com
External agencies are kindly requested not to contact the company regarding this position.
Coesia is an equal-opportunity employer and embraces diversity and inclusion.
