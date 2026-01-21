Product Manager - B2B Accounts
Northmill Bank is a challenger bank at the intersection of technology and finance, committed to revolutionizing the way people manage and protect their financial well-being. We are creating a different kind of banking experience, digital yet personal.
Northmill Bank was founded in 2006 and have grown to over 240 employees in 3 countries, 4 000 merchants and 250 000 end users. We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart, and user-friendly products for our customers. They are the sole reason why we do what we do. We are a 100% cloud-based product company where technology is the driver to create smarter banking products.
Grab this opportunity to be a part of us and our journey!
About the role
Northmill is looking for a Product Manager to lead and scale our B2B account products, including transactional business accounts, escrow and safeguarded accounts, client funds solutions, and savings products.
This is a senior, high-impact role where you will own the product vision and roadmap for a core part of Northmill's B2B offering. You will work closely with engineering, compliance, and commercial teams to build secure, compliant, and customer-centric financial products used by businesses across the Nordics and beyond.
Responsibilities
Own the end-to-end product strategy and roadmap for Northmill's B2B accounts.
Lead the development of transactional accounts, escrow and client funds solutions, and business savings products.
Drive discovery with customers and stakeholders to identify new opportunities and improvements.
Balance customer value, commercial impact, and regulatory requirements in all product decisions.
Work closely with engineering, compliance, risk, operations, and sales to deliver high-quality products.
Define success metrics and continuously improve product performance and adoption.
Report directly to the CPO
Qualifications
Extensive experience as a Product Manager within fintech, banking, payments, or financial infrastructure.
Strong understanding of B2B financial products, ideally including accounts, payments, escrow, or safeguarding of funds.
Proven ability to lead complex products in regulated environments.
Confident stakeholder manager with the ability to influence across teams.
Strong analytical mindset and clear communication skills.
What we offer
A fantastic office in a prime Stockholm location with great spaces and views
An independent role with the opportunity to make a real impact
Great opportunities for professional development
Health - 5 000 kr health care allowance
Conference abroad every other year
Breakfast and fruits every day, as well as "holy fika" each Friday
Regular after work and celebrated successes at the office
