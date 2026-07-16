Product Innovation Manager Ovens
Aktiebolaget Electrolux / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aktiebolaget Electrolux i Stockholm
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
About the role
We are seeking a Product Innovation Manager Ovens to drive innovation projects from concept generation through to successful market launch. This role is responsible for identifying future market opportunities, translating consumer and market insights into commercially viable product propositions, and ensuring effective collaboration between innovation, product development, and commercial teams.
Key Responsibilities
Drive innovation projects from idea generation through product development to successful market launch, ensuring strong alignment between project and commercial teams.
Conduct market, competitor, consumer, and value trend analysis to identify growth opportunities and support future product portfolio decisions.
Lead the development of product range architecture and base model strategies, ensuring optimal coverage of key market segments and consumer sweet spots.
Define and maintain compelling product value propositions by assigning clear Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) and Reasons to Believe (RTBs) for each base model.
Partner with the Pricing Office to drive value analysis, support ranging and pricing decisions, and strengthen commercial competitiveness.
Provide STK1 estimates for new projects, validate actual versus estimated performance, and support data-driven decision making throughout the product lifecycle.
Identify opportunities to improve portfolio efficiency and profitability through cost optimization, range simplification, and reduction of unnecessary product complexity, including design levels, color variants, and accessory configurations.
Experience & Skills
Proven experience in product management, product planning, innovation, or commercial strategy within a consumer products environment.
Strong understanding of market analysis, consumer insights, and portfolio management.
Experience working across product development, market intelligence, ranging, and pricing disciplines.
Solid commercial acumen with understanding of profitability, value creation, and P&L drivers.
Ability to assess technical and commercial trade-offs when defining product propositions.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to transform complex market data into actionable recommendations.
Demonstrated project management capabilities, including planning, prioritization, and stakeholder management.
Experience working cross-functionally with marketing, commercial, product development, and pricing teams.
Excellent communication and influencing skills with the ability to engage stakeholders at multiple organizational levels.
Personal Attributes
Strategic and forward-thinking mindset.
Customer and consumer focused.
Curious with a passion for innovation and market trends.
Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
Collaborative team player with strong relationship-building skills.
Results-oriented with the ability to drive initiatives from concept to execution.
Comfortable operating in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
Where you'll be:
This is a position based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are proud of our culture of inclusivity and diversity. At our Global Headquarters we have 60+ nationalities working together for our common goals. You will be part of this dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
S:t Göransgatan 143 K, Stadshagen (visa karta
)
112 13 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux Appliances AB Jobbnummer
10004710