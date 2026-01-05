Product Development Project Manager
2026-01-05
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
We are now looking for a Product Development Project Manager for one of our clients.
Assignment Description
The position requires advanced senior-level communication and documentation skills to support executive management. The role involves the ability to quickly process complex data and information, structure it effectively for reporting, and translate insights into actions that drive project progress. Strong presentation skills for executive audiences are an integral part of the daily work.The position interacts with multiple stakeholders, including Vice Presidents, within the Group. The role coordinates and connects stakeholders to support project success, including the timely escalation of critical topics when needed. The successful candidate demonstrates the ability to work with a strong sense of priority, adapt to organizational ways of working, and collaborate effectively within a corporate environment. Strong interpersonal and stakeholder engagement skills are required.
About ClientThe project in questions leads the autonomous vehicle development for on-road applications in the US.
Main tasks and responsibilitiesProduct Development Project Management focuses on designing, communicating, and implementing an operational plan for completing an engineering-based project including: Preparing designs, project controls and specifications, schedules, cost estimates, production, transportation, installation, testing and/or commissioning of new infrastructure, facilities, equipment, etc.
Monitoring progress and performance against the project plan; taking action to resolve operational problems and minimize delays ; Identifying, developing, and gathering the resources necessary to complete the project ;May include preparing engineering standards, designs and work specifications; developing project schedules, budgets and forecasts; and selecting materials, equipment, project staff, and external contractors.
Product Development Project Manager on Lead level is a specialist in product development project management typically obtained through education and work experience (position typically requires 8 years or more relevant experience).
Manage projects with high complexity for major delivery with medium to high impact on the business. Support teams on how to apply PM expertise skills.
Most probably has a certification in project management.
Responsibilities typically include: Managing large projects or (end to end) processes with limited oversight from manager. Coaching, reviewing and delegating work to lower level professionals. Problems faced are difficult and often complex.
OTHER
Duration: 2026-01-16 to 2027-01-16
Location: Göteborg
Application Deadline: 2026-01-08
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
