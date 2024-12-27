Product development Engineer
2024-12-27
NYFORS is looking for a Product Development Engineer. The position includes R&D, experiments, and product development tasks such as material processing and laser science for high-tech products.
THE POSITION
You will work in a team of development engineers, mechanical engineers and physicists all dedicated to developing high-tech fiber processing equipment. As a product development engineer in our team, your work will focus on evolving NYFORS' current product portfolio and developing completely new products. As such you will be strongly tied into the development work happening in our laser laboratories.
You will have the opportunity to conduct experiments yourself, set up automated testing, and - with the help of our mechanical designers - create the next innovative fiber processing tools. We useC, C++, C#, Python, Matlab, LabVIEW to program our lab and machines.Familiarity with one or more of these languages will be advantageous.
You will also get the chance to collaborate with our project partners and support our customers that range from universities to small and large industry partners.
YOUR BACKGROUND
We expect you to have a background in Physics, Mathematics, Programming, Electrical Engineering, or similar. Experience in any of the programming languages above will be valued highly.
WE CAN OFFER
At NYFORS, we offer versatile and stimulating work with the opportunity to develop and broaden your knowledge and skills. You will work in bright and pleasant premises at our head office in Skrubba, Stockholm, and we encourage a healthy work-life balance by offering our employees flexible working hours.
We value diversity highly and have employees from five different countries. Our goal is to create a long-term, rewarding, and fun collaboration together with you.
THE TEAM
We are a skillful and passionate team with high competence in our area. The team includes development engineers, mechanical engineers and physicists all dedicated to developing new innovative, high-tech products and systems for fiber optic appplications.
We think it's exciting to see all parts come together, software and hardware, and see the end products be successfully used by our customers.
NYFORS can offer you a diverse and stimulating area of work. We strive to be an exciting employer for any applicant looking to develop their skills broadly.
APPLICATION
If you are interested in this exciting opportunity, please submit your application as soon as possible. We will conduct interviews on an ongoing basis, so please apply as soon as you can. However, the final application deadline is March 15, 2025. Your application should include your CV and a personal letter where you tell us more about who you are and how you can contribute to this role and to NYFORS as a company.
ABOUT NYFORS
NYFORS is an innovative company moving at the forefront of technology. Our aspiration is to develop the best possible products for our customers. As such we are looking for top applicants and strongly believe in investing in our employees. We encourage all our employees to develop the skills they are most interested in while working here. Our people are our strongest asset and what enables NYFORS' continued success. Here you will get the opportunity to work with modern, high-tech equipment with dedicated co-workers.For more information about us visit www.NYFORS.com Ersättning
