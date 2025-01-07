Product Developer & Manufacturing Lead - SpinChem Umeå
2025-01-07
Are you a hands-on product developer who gets things done? Do you thrive on taking innovative ideas from concept to reality? We're looking for a practical problem-solver who can roll up their sleeves and lead both product development and manufacturing processes. If you're passionate about creating tangible solutions and have a maker's mindset, we are looking for a Product Development & Manufacturing Lead to strengthen our technical team at SpinChem.
Product Developer & Manufacturing Lead
In this role, you will combine creative design engineering with practical manufacturing expertise, developing innovative solutions that align with our mission to transform the world through groundbreaking chemical processing technology. You'll drive both product development and production optimisation, working directly with customers worldwide to create solutions that meet their unique needs. From concept to delivery, you'll be responsible for all aspects of product design and development, balancing aesthetics, functionality, materials selection, and manufacturing processes.
This project-driven role offers diverse challenges and opportunities for growth, working on complex projects ranging from pharmaceutical processing to nuclear waste reduction. Your work will be shaped by unique customer requirements across industries, cutting-edge technical innovation, and our unwavering commitment to sustainability and excellence.
Key Responsibilities
In this hands-on role, you'll work directly with product design and development, using CAD tools to create tangible solutions that can be efficiently manufactured. You'll build and test prototypes, turning innovative ideas into real products while maintaining detailed documentation. You'll be central to our product development and production process, coordinating with suppliers, managing material procurement, conducting quality control testing, and overseeing inventory management. Success in this position comes from combining practical expertise with the ability to consistently exceed customer expectations through innovative technical solutions.
Education, Technical Skills & Experience
You hold at least a Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Chemical, or related field) or equivalent practical experience, with proven expertise in mechanical product development and CAD software. Strong knowledge of manufacturing processes, materials, and design for manufacturing principles is essential, along with experience in prototype development and production optimisation. The role requires a hands on approach with strong analytical problem-solving.
We're looking for someone who shares our passion for innovation, with a drive to contribute to our solution-focused company culture. The ideal candidate will be enthusiastic about continuous learning and development, while actively working to bring SpinChem's values and ambitious growth goals to life in their daily work. Effective communication skills in English is essential for success in this role.
Join SpinChem in creating a cleaner future, where innovation flows as pure as these waters. Together, let's drive sustainable change. About SpinChem
SpinChems vision is to transform the world by providing the simplest, fastest, most stable, and resource-efficient technical solutions, as a catalyst for the global process chemistry industry.
Precision and efficiency in motion: SpinChem's technology transforms chemical processes for a sustainable future.
Innovative Technology Leader: Our patented Rotating Bed Reactor (RBR) technology is revolutionising chemical processes across industries, featured in leading publications, with 50+ patents and 100+ scientific citations.
Global Impact: With customers in 39 countries and trusted by all top 10 pharmaceutical companies worldwide, we're making a significant impact on a global scale. Our solutions serve diverse industries including nuclear, pharmaceutical, research, and food and beverages, showcasing our technology's versatility and wide-ranging applications.
Sustainability Champion: Our technology drives significant environmental improvements
Contributing technology to the world's first enzymatic plastic degradation pilot plant for a circular resource loop
Reduced nuclear waste, turning 95,000L of radioactive liquid into 57L of safe solid waste
At SpinChem, we provide an unique opportunity to shape the future of sustainable chemical processing, backed by a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package. We are committed to your professional development and growth within our dynamic, international company environment. Our office is located in the vibrant city of Umeå, Sweden.
Join SpinChem in creating a cleaner future, where innovation flows as pure as these waters. Together, let's drive sustainable change.
