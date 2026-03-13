Product Designer UX/UI
Avaron AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a large-scale digital product environment where design plays a central role across web, mobile apps and internal tools. The assignment focuses on creating intuitive, scalable and inclusive user experiences in close collaboration with cross-functional teams.
Job DescriptionCreate user flows, wireframes, prototypes and high-fidelity UI across multiple digital touchpoints.
Conduct user research to inform, validate and refine design decisions.
Collaborate closely with Product, Tech, Brand and Commercial teams to align solutions with business goals and technical feasibility.
Present design concepts clearly, grounded in user insights and product strategy.
Apply and contribute to Design System methodology to support consistency and scalability.
Design inclusive experiences using accessibility best practices, including WCAG guidelines.
Facilitate workshops that create alignment and shared direction.
Define and track UX metrics to measure design impact.
Champion a user-first mindset throughout the product development lifecycle.
Stay up to date on industry trends and bring relevant best practices into the work.
Requirements5+ years of experience designing for digital platforms such as web, apps and internal tools in large-scale environments.
Experience designing for native iOS and Android applications.
Strong interaction design and UI craft skills.
Experience using both qualitative and quantitative research methods.
Proven experience working with Design Systems and system-thinking in design.
Strong communication skills and the ability to create clarity in ambiguous situations.
A self-directed mindset and experience leading design initiatives end-to-end.
Proficiency in Figma, Miro, UserZoom and Jira.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7386401-1892965". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9797520