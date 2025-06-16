Product Designer - Web and Brand Experience
2025-06-16
Are you passionate about crafting exceptional web experiences that drive growth and build iconic brands? Join Aira, a pioneering Swedish tech company, and help us shape our digital front door!
Aira is at the forefront of clean energy technology. 10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating, and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany, and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034We are now looking for a talented Product Designer to join our team in Stockholm, focusing on our public webpage and lead generation efforts.
This is a unique opportunity to take ownership of the user experience on our most visible platform, ensuring it not only converts visitors into leads but also consistently elevates our brand perception in line with our highly ambitious goals.
What you'll be doing
Design and iterate: Take the lead in designing intuitive, engaging, and high-converting user interfaces for Aira's public website. This includes everything from initial concepting and wireframing to high-fidelity mockups and interactive prototypes.
Drive lead generation: Collaborate closely with sales, marketing and product teams to understand lead generation goals and design user journeys that effectively capture and qualify leads.
Champion user experience: Ensure a world-class, seamless user experience across all aspects of our public web presence, advocating for user-centered design principles at every step.
Elevate brand perception: Continuously work to enhance and align the website's visual design and user experience with Aira's brand guidelines, ensuring a consistent and premium brand representation.
Collaborate: Work in a cross-functional team with a product manager, engineers, content specialists, copywriters, and data scientists to define problems, explore solutions, and deliver impactful designs.
User research & testing: Plan and conduct usability testing and A/B testing to gather insights and data that inform design decisions and drive continuous improvement.
Stay current: Keep up-to-date with the latest design trends, web technologies, and best practices in UX/UI and lead generation.
What you'll bring to the role
Proven experience as a product designer, UX/UI designer, or similar role, with a strong portfolio showcasing your work on web design, user experience, and ideally, lead generation projects.
A deep understanding of user-centered design methodologies, usability principles, and web accessibility standards (WCAG).
Proficiency in modern design and prototyping tools (e.g., Figma) and an openness to explore new tools that could help us be even more efficient.
Experience with data-driven design and A/B testing methodologies.
Experience in translating brand guidelines into compelling digital experiences and an eye for visual aesthetics.
A proactive and iterative mindset, comfortable with turning complex problems into simple and elegant solutions.
You thrive in a collaborative environment and are comfortable working in-office with our team in Stockholm 4 days a week.
Fluency in English is required.
Nice to have:
Basic understanding of front-end technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and their implications for design.
Experience with conversion optimization for high-consideration purchases.
Experience working in an agile development environment.
Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to articulate design decisions clearly.
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan and Odenplan stations just a few minutes walk away.
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-03
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559352-3649), https://www.airahome.com/ Arbetsplats
Aira Jobbnummer
9389621