Product Designer - H&M Move - Mens Tops
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced Product Designer to join us at H&M Move. This is an exciting opportunity working within Men's and specifically designing for Men's Tops. You will work closely with the whole team, as well as with production and marketing. This is a great opportunity to develop and expand your current competence taking our H&M Move products to the next level in the global market!
At H&M Move, we're all about celebrating movement and making it easy for everyone to get active. Our mission is simple: break down the barriers to sport and make activewear more accessible for all. From day one, we've been focused on democratizing sports-offering stylish, functional, and affordable activewear across a wide range of categories.
We're bold at H&M Move. We're not afraid to push boundaries, try new ideas, and reimagine what's possible. We believe in building a team where everyone feels like they truly belong. Diversity of thought, background, and culture makes us stronger-and we're passionate about what we do, the people we work with, and the brand we're building.
As a Product Designer you are responsible for driving and identifying the key products translating them into elevated commercial fashion collections. Together with the rest of the team, you will design and develop products for H&M markets and omni channels worldwide. You will ensure that the latest sports trend insights for our target customer are clearly visible in the product offerings.
We are looking for a driven, hands-on product designer with a curious mindset and a strong fashion trend awareness and genuine passion for sportswear. You are a well-organized team player with clear communication skills. You take initiative and thrive in a highly entrepreneurial and diverse environment.
Qualifications
BA/MA degree in Fashion/Textile Design
A visionary mindset with true passion for and understanding of sports fashion, current and future trends
Work experience as a Product Designer
Strong customer focus and commercial understanding of the H&M Move customer
High competence in product design, material and color
Entrepreneurial mindset and adaptable to fast changes in a start-up like environment
Highly organized & structured team
Team player, preferably with leadership experience
Strong Adobe Creative Suite competence
3D CLO experience is meriting
Excellent communication & presentations skills in English, written and verbal
Additional information
This is a temporary 1 year position to start, with the chance to prolong or go permanent.
Please send your CV & relevant portfolio, all in English.
The assessment process will start immediately so please apply as soon as possible.
Please have a dialogue with your closest manager upon applying. If you are currently permanently employed, you will always keep that employment status while taking on a temporary internal position for a limited time.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
