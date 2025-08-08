Product Designer - H&M Beauty
Job Description
H&M Beauty is on a bold journey to become the world's most fashionable beauty destination. We're reimagining beauty through our elevated private label assortment-spanning makeup, fragrance, and tools-and complementing it with a curated selection of external beauty brands. Together, we offer customers the freedom to express themselves and complete their fashion looks with beauty that inspires.
So, are you ready to shape the future of beauty? H&M Beauty's Private Label team is on the lookout for a visionary Product Designer to help us redefine what beauty looks and feels like for our global customer.
In this role, you'll be at the heart of our design process - working hand-in-hand with our creative lead and assortment team to bring bold ideas to life. From beauty bags and accessories to product packaging, you'll be instrumental in designing collections that excite, inspire, and push boundaries.
We are looking for someone who is self-driven, highly motivated and has a hands-on global, curious mindset and genuine passion for Beauty and design, as well as upcoming trends in the landscape of fashion and beauty. You are well organized, love to collaborate across different teams and have a strong and clear communication style. You enjoy taking ownership and leading others while being flexible in your way of working. You are motivated by building collections, adapting, and finding new ways of working in a creative, highly entrepreneurial, and diverse environment
Qualifications
BA/MA qualification in Fashion/ Packaging design
Current experience working as a Product Designer
A visionary mindset with true passion for and understanding of Beauty products, current and future trends for the young women's customer
Strategic thinker with a commercial mindset and customer-first approach
Strong eye for product design, materials, colors, and finishes
Agile entrepreneurial mindset and adaptable to fast changes in a start-up like environment
Strong self drive and able to make fast decisions
True team player with strong communication skills
Organized & structured
Excellent communication & presentations skills in English, written and verbal
Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite
Additional information
This is a temporary 1 year position to start as soon as possible based in Stockholm. Do these challenges and qualifications apply to you? Please send your CV & relevant portfolio, all in English by latest XXX. The assessment process will start immediately so please apply as soon as possible!
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process. We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Why join us?
At H&M Beauty, we're not just designing products - we're creating experiences. You'll be part of a fast-moving, forward-thinking team where creativity meets purpose, and where your ideas have the power to shape what's next in beauty. If you're ready to make your mark and grow in a global, bold, and inclusive environment - we'd love to meet you. Så ansöker du
