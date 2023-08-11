Product Data Access Manager at GKN Aerospace
Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Trollhättan Visa alla datajobb i Trollhättan
2023-08-11
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB i Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Uddevalla
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
About the company
GKN Aerospace is one of the world's largest independent first tier suppliers to the global aviation industry. With over 100 year's aerospace experience, we harness our considerable knowledge and advanced manufacturing technologies to supply high-value, integrated assemblies.
GKN Aerospace design the future of sustainable flight and here at GKN Engines, we take care of providing the engines for that. A lot of our industry-changing ideas are born in our international Engineering & Technology group for which we are now looking for someone who can make sure that we all have access to exactly the information we need at exactly the time we need it to fuel these ideas.
Join our small team specifically designed to create new solutions and work with us on our access management for PLM data. Help us design a reliable, state-of-the-art solution, roll it out as a part of our new PLM environment and keep on improving it in the future. This role is for someone who loves to be part of something new, has an eye for detail and a love for accuracy.
Job description
The Product Data Access Manager is responsible for managing and overseeing access to the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) data within the organization. This role plays a critical role in ensuring the security, integrity, and proper utilization of the PLM data by maintaining user access rights, permissions, and data confidentiality.
The Product Data Access Manager works closely with the Engineering and Applications teams as well as HR and other stakeholders to ensure access rights are updated dynamically and are correct at any given time.
The role includes activities such as:
• Administer user access rights to information within the PLM system, including granting, changing and removing access as required by the business
• Participate in the development and implementation of access control policies, procedures, and guidelines for the PLM system to maintain data security and privacy
• Monitor user activities, access logs, and system audits to identify and address any unauthorized access or security breaches
• Conduct training sessions, ongoing support and create user guides to educate employees on PLM data access procedures and data protection measures
• Ensure compliance with relevant regulatory requirements, industry standards, and internal policies related to data access and security
• Prepare and maintain documentation related to data access management processes, user access roles, and permissions for audit and compliance purposes.
Your profile
• Bachelor's degree in information technology, computer science, or a related field
• Knowledge and understanding of PLM systems, preferably Siemens Teamcenter
• Familiarity with access control mechanisms, authentication protocols, and data security principles
• Excellent communication skills with the ability to interact effectively with individuals at all levels of the organization
• Strong attention to detail, structured way of working
• Problem-solving and analytical mindset
• Familiarity with regulatory requirements and compliance standards (e.g., GDPR, ISO 27001) is a plus
• Relevant certifications in IT security or access management (e.g., CISSP, CISM) are desirable.
Application process
This position is a consulting assignment where you initially are employed at Skill with the possibility of continued employment at GKN Aerospace. Note that the position may be filled before the last application date.
If you have questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact recruiter Johan Zizala by email johan.zizala@skill.se
.
About us
Skill is a modern competency company with a wide range of services in recuritment, staffing, HR services and skills development. We have strong customer base in technology and industrial companies as well as in IT and tech.
The right people, in the right place, can change everything. When people grow, businesses/companies grow.
People change - everything. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8584". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://skill.se/ Kontakt
Johan Zizala johan.zizala@skill.se +46 31 380 33 22 Jobbnummer
8023770