Product Claims Senior Scientist
Oriflame Cosmetics AB / Kemistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemistjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oriflame Cosmetics AB i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Katrineholm
, Skara
, Härnösand
eller i hela Sverige
We are Oriflame
Founded in Sweden 1967, we are a social selling beauty company present in over 60 countries around the world. We have a different and holistic view on beauty - Beauty by Sweden. For us beauty is a way of life; to be healthy, enjoy beautiful skin and to find your personal expression. Our portfolio of nature-inspired beauty products powered by science are marketed through more than 2 million Independent Oriflame Brand Partners.
We are seeking a Product Claims Senior Scientist.
Purpose of the role
• Develop and substantiate product claims for new and existing products, ensuring they are scientifically robust, competitive, and delivered on time
• Translate scientific evidence into clear, compelling consumer-facing communication in collaboration with Product Marketing
• Review and refine claims, wording, and materials to ensure accuracy, consistency, and alignment with regulatory requirements
• Provide expert scientific input on ingredients, product benefits, and claims strategy to support successful product launches
Key responsibilities
• Own the claims substantiation aspect of assigned NPD projects and deliver the agreed requirements of the brief to ensure timely delivery of NPD.
• Interpret and constructively challenge claims direction in product briefs, proposing well-substantiated and differentiated claims approaches
• Recommend appropriate ingredients, including story, functional and active, to deliver product claims and story, with a stronger emphasis on scientific rationale and claims support.
• Review and approve new catalogue texts and layouts, with a greater emphasis on scientific communication strategy and brand differentiation
• Apply advanced knowledge of cosmetic science, including the effects of products and actives on skin and hair, to guide decisions
• Act as a key scientific interface with Product Marketing, contributing expert input and influencing how science is translated into communication
• Support, contribute and bring new suggestions to Scientific Communication Initiatives
• Be a key scientific voice within the team and wider R&D organisation on specific topics of expertise
Qualification & Experience
• Minimum degree qualified in a relevant scientific discipline
• Experience in cosmetic business
• Extensive knowledge in the usage and benefits of cosmetic ingredients
• Proven track record for success in a fast-paced NPD environment
• Excellent oral and written communication skills
• Innovative lateral thinker with proven ability to generate creative solutions
• Professional written and verbal communication skills in English
What do we offer?
With us you get the opportunity to work in an international and diverse environment with top level creatives, brand strategists, procurement and packaging professionals and innovative scientists, just to name a few. And we are all found at our headquarters in the heart of Stockholm city. Don't hesitate to apply now. Or spread the word to people who might be the right match. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-07
E-post: Hedvig.Jansson@oriflame.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oriflame Cosmetics AB
(org.nr 556026-3070)
Fleminggatan 14 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9825290