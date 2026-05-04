Product Analytics Engineer
Gears Of Leo AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gears Of Leo AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Product Analytics Engineer, you will be the vital link between raw data and actionable product insights. Your mission is to establish the data infrastructure and tracking setup for all markets, but with a focus for unique expansion into the Brazil market Working within a team of 4 in Stockholm, you will ensure all data is compliant, governed, and of the highest quality before it reaches our analysts.
You will play a key role in implementing robust tracking processes, such as Mixpanel, while collaborating closely with Developers and Product Managers to ensure our technical depth matches our business ambitions. This is a role designed for an initiator who can manage many moving parts in an agile environment.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Setting up the data infrastructure and tracking for the Brazil market.
Implementing and managing tracking tools, specifically Mixpanel.
Giving clear instructions to developers on how to track user actions in React and front-end code.
Checking that all data is accurate and follows our quality standards.
Creating and updating a clear list of all tracked events so everyone understands the data.
Ensuring all data collection follows company rules and data laws.
Working with marketing and product teams to help them get the data they need.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Professional Experience: Minimum of 3+ years of experience in a Product Analytics Engineering role or similar
Web Analytics & Tracking: Strong experience in digital data collection and event-based tracking, including hands-on work with Google Tag Manager (GTM & sGTM).
Technical Foundations: Solid understanding of JavaScript, browser behavior, cookies, client-side & server-side tracking, with ability to debug and validate implementations.
Collaboration & Communication: Experience working closely with developers and product teams, and ability to clearly explain technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Problem Solving: Ability to investigate data issues, validate tracking setups, and ensure data quality across implementations.
NICE TO HAVES
Experience with Mixpanel or event-based product analytics tools.
Experience with mobile tracking concepts (SDKs, app events, React Native environments).
Experience working with BigQuery and understanding data pipelines.
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 2000 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 19 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enrol in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
• *As our company working language is English, we'd like to see your CV in English, please** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gears of Leo AB
(org.nr 556939-6459)
Luntmakargatan 18 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gears Of Leo AB Jobbnummer
9889910