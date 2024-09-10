Procurement Sustainability Manager
2024-09-10
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
As the Purchasing Manager for Sustainability at Aeronautics, you will be instrumental in embedding Saab's sustainability strategy, goals, and vision into our procurement processes. You will serve as the go-to sustainability expert within the procurement organization, guiding your colleagues on sustainability requirements, implementing best practices, and engaging with suppliers to ensure alignment with our sustainability targets.
Your role is crucial in fostering a culture of sustainability, ensuring that procurement activities support our sustainability goals, and acting as a key liaison with stakeholders both within and outside the procurement organization. You will contribute to minimizing environmental impact, promoting social responsibility, and driving long-term value creation.
This position is part of the Procurement Excellence Team within Aeronautics.
Key Responsibilities:
*
Procurement Sustainability Strategy: Develop and implement a procurement sustainability strategy that aligns with the organization's overall sustainability objectives. This includes setting targets, implementing tools, and aligning processes.
*
Supplier Assessment: Support the assessment and selection of suppliers based on sustainability criteria.
*
Continuous Improvement: Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of sustainable procurement practices. Identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions to ensure compliance and best practices.
*
Hands-on Support: Provide practical support to the procurement organization regarding sustainability requirements, including communicating requirements to suppliers, assisting in negotiations/dialogues, and interpreting supplier responses.
*
Data Analysis and Reporting: Collect, analyze, and report on key sustainability metrics related to procurement, such as carbon footprint, waste generation, water usage, and supplier performance.
*
Training and Support: Offer training and guidance on sustainable procurement principles, practices, and tools to procurement staff and other relevant personnel. Promote knowledge sharing and collaboration to enhance organizational capacity in sustainable procurement.
Your Profile
To succeed in this role, you will need:
*
Educational Background: A Bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant field such as sustainability, environmental science, supply chain management, or business administration.
*
Analytical Skills: Strong analytical abilities and high business acumen with a proven capability for self-managed work.
*
Communication and Collaboration: Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English. Proficiency in stakeholder engagement, relationship management, and cross-functional collaboration is essential.
*
Strategic Thinking: Ability to develop and implement strategies that align with organizational objectives.
*
Relevant Experience: Demonstrated experience in procurement, supply chain management, supplier quality, or sustainability.
*
Sustainability Knowledge: A solid understanding of sustainability concepts, frameworks, and standards, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ISO 20400/26000, and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.
*
Ethical Commitment: A strong commitment to ethical business practices, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
