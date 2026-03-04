Procurement Risk & Resilience Excellence Senior Manager
Procurement Risk & Resilience Excellence Senior Manager
Join us where great consumer experiences begin.
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2025 Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 131 billion and employed 39,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.
All about the role:
The Procurement Risk & Resilience Excellence Senior Manager is a pivotal leadership role within our Procurement PMO, reporting to the Director, Procurement PMO. You will spearhead the transformation of our risk management approach moving from supplier-centric tracking to a business impact-driven, resilience-focused model. This role will architect and lead the global risk program, embedding advanced analytics, scenario planning, and actionable risk governance across Direct Material, Indirect Material, and Logistics Procurement.
You will partner with category management, product lines, operations, and cross-functional teams to identify, quantify, and mitigate risks that impact our value chain. Your mission: make Electrolux's supply chain "break-proof" by leveraging controllable levers (inventory, dual/multi-sourcing, playbooks) and quantifying risk in financial terms to drive executive decision-making.
What you'll do:
• Lead the Transformation: Architect and drive the shift to a business impact-driven risk prioritization model, embedding resilience metrics (TTR, TTS, MTD, Open FAIR) and scenario planning into procurement strategy and operations.
• Build & Operationalize Risk Analytics: Design and implement risk analysis frameworks, dashboards, and KPIs that provide leadership with actionable insights into enterprise-level exposures. Leverage big data and advanced modeling to identify critical nodes, quantify risk gaps, and prioritize mitigation.
• Drive Structural Resilience: Develop and execute programs to increase inventory buffer days, dual/multi-sourcing coverage, and CAPEX-free mitigation options. Ensure risk mitigation plans are executable and tracked for effectiveness.
• Facilitate Scenario Planning & Response: Lead scenario exercises and stress-tests for key risk scenarios (e.g., supplier disruption, geopolitical events), measuring Time to Awareness (TTAW), Time to Action (TTA), and Time to Recover (TTR) against Time to Survive (TTS).
• Integrate Risk into Category Strategy: Embed risk exposure, resilience KPIs, and mitigation roadmaps into category management and procurement governance.
• Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate with Risk Management, Finance, Information Security, Legal, Compliance, and other teams to align methodologies, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive change management.
• Continuous Improvement: Stay ahead of emerging risk trends, best practices, and innovative methodologies. Foster a culture of learning and continuous improvement in risk management.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in supply chain, Engineering, Data Analytics, Risk Management, Business, Economics, or similar.
• Master's degree and/or professional certifications (e.g., ISM, APICS/CSCP, risk management credentials, or FAIR training) are a plus.
• 5 years of experience focused on supply risk management, procurement excellence, etc.
• 5 years of experience in Procurement
• Proven experience leading complex, cross-functional risk programs and driving transformation.
• Advanced analytical and quantitative modeling skills; experience with risk simulation tools, scenario planning, and financial risk quantification (Open FAIR) is a plus.
• Strong skills in data-driven decision making - comfortable working with large datasets, scenario modeling, KPIs, and dashboards (Excel, Power BI, SQL, Python, etc.).
• Excellent communication and storytelling, with the ability to turn complex risk analytics into simple narratives for executives.
• Strong ownership mentality and initiative, especially regarding data accuracy and project delivery.
• Demonstrated change management skills, effectively managing the people's side of new process implementation.
• Fluent English written and spoken.
Where you'll be
You can be based in in our HQ in Stockholm, Sweden or in Shanghai, China.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
