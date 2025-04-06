Procurement Experienced Professional
2025-04-06
We're looking for a driven and curious buyer to join our growing team in Landskrona. In this role, you'll play a key part in securing high-quality direct materials and technical components - all while working closely with stakeholders to optimize supply chain performance. If you enjoy turning challenges into improvements and thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment, this might be your next step!
This is a consulting assignment of approximately 1 year Starting May 5, 2025
We are looking for a team player with outstanding communication and problem-solving skills. A structured mind and a result-oriented and open mindset will be needed. If you are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself and the organization for continuous improvement, you may be the one!
You will be part of a team of 10 people and report to Procurement Manager. You will collaborate closely with internal and external stakeholders, to find the most cost-efficient and reliable solutions and setups. We are located in Landskrona
How you will make an impact
- Purchase materials according to required technical specification, price, delivery schedule and terms.
- Monitor order acknowledgements and follow up on deliveries.
- Ensure purchasing activities align with corporate purchasing policies and procedures.
- Manage invoices with discrepancies.
- Manage safety stock.
- Track and improve on time delivery for total supplier base.
- Handle return order when non-conformities arise.
Your background
- Hold an academic degree in a relevant field or similar education in other format.
- Excellent communication and networking skills as well as outstanding problem-solving skills are needed.
- Strong sense of ownership and entrepreneurial attitude.
- Well versed in MS tools - specifically Excel.
- As you will be part of a company operating on a global arena, proficiency in Swedish and English is required.
- Technical interest and experience of SAP is a plus. Ersättning
