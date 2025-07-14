Procurement Administrator for International Science & Technology Environ...
We are seeking a skilled and service-minded Procurement Administrator to support procurement and logistics operations within an international organization based in Lund. You will be part of a collaborative team responsible for ensuring efficient, compliant, and cost-effective procurement processes across the organization.
In this role, you will prepare and monitor purchase orders, maintain procurement records, respond to internal and external inquiries, and support procurement officers with data management and reporting. You will also assist in preparing Requests for Quotations and contribute to procurement-related projects and documentation.
To succeed in this role, you must have a university degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience, along with at least two years of professional experience in procurement or administrative roles within a commercial or public sector environment. You have a solid understanding of administrative processes and systems, ideally related to public procurement, and are comfortable working with ERP systems and data tools.
Strong data management and monitoring skills are essential, as is the ability to maintain accurate records and price lists. You are fluent in English, both spoken and written, and knowledge of other European languages-especially Swedish-is considered an advantage. Experience working in an international setting is highly valued.
We are looking for a true team player with excellent communication skills, who enjoys interacting and networking with others. You are reliable, well-organized, and capable of planning and prioritizing your work effectively. You thrive in administrative tasks and are adaptable to changes in a dynamic work environment. Ersättning
