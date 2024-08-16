Process Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Göteborg
, Nacka
, Eskilstuna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Job Responsibilities:
Responsible for the layout refinement of the welding production line, timing accounting, equipment list and maintenance of the list of additions and subtractions.
Undertake the selection and technical control of all kinds of long-term procurement equipment.
Assist electrical engineers to design safety schemes.
Undertake the detailed work of maintenance plan and logistics plan.
Organize client review and submission of relevant delivery materials. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Arbetsplats
Minnovation Jobbnummer
8844564