Process Engineer

Minnovation International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-08-16


Job Responsibilities:
Responsible for the layout refinement of the welding production line, timing accounting, equipment list and maintenance of the list of additions and subtractions.
Undertake the selection and technical control of all kinds of long-term procurement equipment.
Assist electrical engineers to design safety schemes.
Undertake the detailed work of maintenance plan and logistics plan.
Organize client review and submission of relevant delivery materials.

