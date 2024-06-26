Process engineer
2024-06-26
Job Title: Process Engineer
About the Unit
To support Yara's growth ambition, we are looking for a Process Engineer who is interested in developing as a process specialist at our Köping site while also being open to take part in global initiatives and assignments during and after the training period.
Köping Plant is a leading Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) producer in Yara. With 2 nitric acid units and 2 TAN lines, our global capacity is 360 kt of TAN used in civil explosives and mining industries. We produce also more than 100 kt of products for water treatment, DeNOx and environmental applications. The site has about 120 employees and is certified ISO 9001, 14001, 50001, 45001 and 17025.
In the Yara environment, you will be stimulated to share knowledge and to strive for continuous growth and personal development in order to meet the challenging goals in alignment with the mission and while upholding Yara Values.
Responsibilities
Actively support the process safety management using standard tools (e.g., HAZOP, SIL analysis, etc.).
Contribute to the production team's competence increase (analysis, training)
Develop modern tools for production follow-up, control and optimize units' performance.
Assist in troubleshooting of plant operating.
Initiate, lead and prepare projects and modifications for the improvement of the plants.
Keep contact with Yara's network of specialists.
Participation in development program for young engineers in production plants.
Profile
BSc and/or MSc in Chemical/Environment/Energy Engineering.
Recently graduated or some years of experience in Process Engineering within the chemical and/or Oil & Gas industry.
Capacity to handle complex problem solution, good analytical capacity and "hands on" attitude
Good interpersonal skills with an open mind and high motivation
Ability to function effectively in a team and with a high level of self-motivation
Fluent in English and/or Swedish, willingness to learn Swedish will be considered as meritorious.
Willingness to work in an international environment and to travel for some extended periods.
Contact details
For more information about the position please contact HRBP, Stefan Lågas, Stefan.lagas@yara.com
Apply no later than
Last day to apply for this position is July 21th 2024
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Yara AB
731 36 KÖPING
