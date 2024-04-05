Process Engineer
2024-04-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What do we offer?
At Manufacturing Engineering, we represent the global development for Volvo's future sustainable manufacturing, by introducing new products and processes globally. We offer you an exciting opportunity in an international and growing company with a great culture and great development opportunities. You will have the opportunity and responsibility to actively contribute to the growth of our business through people. Come join us!
What you'll do
In the Process development team as a process engineer you are leading the development of our future manufacturing and assembly lines. You are responsible to assure lean and innovative processes fulfilling the high expectations of our customers. You will have a challenging scope of tasks working with innovative product and process technology in all corners of the world. You will be belonging to the central commodity team which has the responsibility to define process solutions for the product programs globally. If this is for you? Don't wait for it, the time is now!
What you'll bring
• You have a at least a bachelor's degree in an engineering discipline.
• You have experience from both product and process development.
• You are experienced in virtual manufacturing with tools such as Siemens Process simulate, NX design, Teamcenter and Autocad.
• You have experience from drafting process layouts and designing workstations.
• You have experience from designing workstations involving different joining methods such as laser welding, arc welding, Friction Stir Welding, glue application.
• You have experience from working with highly automated processes.
On a personal level
• You are unafraid to face challenges and you are motivated by developing yourself and the surrounding.
• You have a good sense of ownership and desire to make a lasting impact.
