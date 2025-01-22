Principal Technical Project Manager - Healthcare
At Oracle Health, we put humans at the heart of every conversation. Our mission is to create a human-centric healthcare experience powered by unified global data.
From patients to providers, payers, and the global population, our objectives are to improve health, reduce costs, and enhance the healthcare experience. We offer the most secure and reliable healthcare solutions, which connect clinical, operational, and financial data to improve care and advance decision-making around health and well-being.
As a global leader we're looking for a Principal Technical Project Manager to drive successful deployments working as a key member of a European wide team, that is part of a wider global Oracle project management organisation. The role involves delivery a variety of Oracle Solutions based that are made available on a variety of different technology platforms, including OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure). Thrive in this crucial role!
Career Level - IC4
Responsibilities
What you will do:
Ensuring all business standards, security and service levels are met for project deployments. You will play a key leadership role in the organization, managing project delivery practices to ensure client success is achieved.
In addition to managing the budget, you will be expected to produce detailed technical plans, resource schedules and reporting, taking delivery of solutions from requirements, design, build, test, client acceptance, deployment, through to service handover and project closure tasks.
There will be a requirement for you to work closely with technical architects and products owners, having sufficient technical understanding to drive any solution changes, addressing any gaps required to meet contracture work.
As part of a continuous improvement processes within Oracle you will contribute during the course of project delivery, bringing together lessons learned from the various different elements of project delivery
You will lead by example, sharing knowledge and experiences with the team. You will be responsible for maintaining a respectful work environment where you advocate for your team, create accountability and recognise their accomplishments.
Travel up to 60%
Required Experience
Bachelor's degree in Healthcare IT, Management Information Systems or related field or equivalent relevant experience.
At least 8 years of relevant experience related to the role including at least 2 years of Healthcare information technology (HCIT) consulting, HCIT support, business operations and/or other client-facing or HCIT solution work experience
Preferred Experience
6 years of technical project management, matrix management, working in a framework such as PRINCE2, PMP & ITIL
Experience of working in Agile approach and Scrum methods.
Proficient in use of project management tools such and MS Project and Version One
Superb communication skills verbal and written
Hard-working, innovative and the ability to adapt delivery approaches to meet requirements
What we will offer you
A competitive salary with exciting benefits
Learning and development opportunities to advance your career
An Employee Assistance Program to support your mental health
Flexible and hybrid working so you can do your best work
Employee resource groups that champion our diverse communities
Core benefits such as life insurance, and access to retirement planning
