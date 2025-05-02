Principal Safety Architect - Scania/ Traton
2025-05-02
Shape the future of transport safety in a global context with Tratons's autonomous tech teams as Safety Architect!
Traton continues to lead the transformation toward sustainable and autonomous transport. As Safety Architect, you will step into a global role driving the safety agenda for our autonomous vehicle solutions. With a base in Sweden and close collaboration with teams in Munich and Chicago, you will influence how safety is implemented, assured, and developed across continents. This is a unique opportunity to be part of an expert team at the forefront of technology-contributing to innovations that will define the future of transport. Scania offers a strong culture of knowledge sharing, work-life balance, and long-term development.
The Opportunity
• A key role in the development of autonomous transport solutions.
• Opportunity to influence and shape safety work in an expansive field.
• International co-operation and the opportunity to travel, e.g. to the USA.
• A company with a strong focus on employee satisfaction and work-life balance.
• Exciting career opportunities within Scania/ Traton
Your Challenge
In this position, you will lead both strategic and operational aspects of safety for autonomous vehicles. You will manage safety cases, documentation, and compliance efforts with international standards such as ISO 26262 and SOTIF. Your daily work will include performing risk analyses, internal audits, and collaborating with cross-functional teams including developers, testers, and product managers. The role requires frequent interaction with stakeholders in Munchen and the Chicago, contributing to a highly globalized way of working.
The Team and Workplace
You will be joining a dedicated and tight Onroad Safety team, currently consisting of 6-7 members, all experts in the autonomous domain. The atmosphere is dynamic and collaborative, and the team works closely with colleagues in Munich and Chicago to drive safety innovation together.
The position is preferably based in Södertälje, with flexibility for hybrid work (minimum two days per week in the office). You may also be based in Chicago or Munchen.
About You
We are looking for someone with a solid background in functional safety and a strong interest in autonomous technology. You have deep knowledge in ISO 26262 and SOTIF, and you feel confident navigating complex safety challenges in an international context. You probably have a technical university degree and several years of hands-on safety engineering experience.
To succeed in this role, you need to be structured, proactive, and communicative. You have an analytical mindset, easily see critical details, and are used to taking responsibility for both strategy and execution. Collaborating across borders comes naturally to you, and you enjoy contributing to ambitious goals as part of a global team.
Fluency in English is a must, and a driver's license is preferred. Previous experience working with autonomous systems and AI-based safety concepts is a plus.
Let 's Connect!
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon!
