Principal Patent Specialist (Patent Paralegal)
RightHub AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos RightHub AB i Stockholm
Position Overview:
The Principal Specialist for the Patents team under LSS - EU will be responsible for executing routine paralegal and administrative tasks related to patent prosecution and docketing. This includes accurately processing patent-related communications, updating records in IP management systems, and ensuring all client deliverables meet defined quality and turnaround standards. The role requires attention to detail, basic knowledge of patent processes, and the ability to follow standard operating procedures. Principal Specialist will escalate complex issues or queries to senior team members or supervisors as needed.
You'll love this job if you like to:
Process Management
Perform docketing and paralegal processing tasks for assigned patent matters across all client accounts.
Accurately maintain daily incoming volume trackers and docketing logs.
Monitor and follow up on pending client queries in coordination with the team lead.
Collaborate with Anaqua's global teams for workflow coordination and issue resolution.
Quality Control
Conduct initial quality checks on processed matters as per internal guidelines.
Log quality review findings in designated trackers and ensure timely correction of identified errors.
Support continuous improvement by highlighting common error patterns to senior team members.
Client Management
Assist in managing and organizing client queries and responses under the guidance of the team lead.
Draft responses to client emails for review and approval.
Ensure deliverables are sent within client-defined turnaround times.
Join client calls as needed to support query resolution and process clarification
Training & Development
Participate in client-specific training sessions for new joiners and existing team members.
Support refresher training efforts by sharing best practices and updates.
Assist in updating client instructions and SOPs; ensure changes are communicated to the team.
Documentation & Reporting
Prepare and share daily/weekly docketing status reports with clients, as directed.
Update system records based on feedback or corrections received from clients.
Maintain accurate incoming count logs across all assigned clients and projects.
What you'll need to be successful:
Prior experience in a legal support or paralegal services environment, preferably within patent prosecution.
Hands-on experience with patent docketing, paralegal processing, and basic quality checking tasks.
Good understanding of patent procedures, timelines, and formalities across key jurisdictions.
Strong organizational and time management skills with attention to detail.
Fluent in Swedish and English and effective written and verbal communication skills; ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
Familiarity with Anaqua or other IP management systems is an advantage.
Why Join RightHub
RightHub, an Anaqua company, is a global company addressing the challenges of modern IP and brand protection. You'll be part of a hybrid-friendly team with most close collaborators based in Aarhus, and you'll work on systems that directly help the world's most recognizable brands protect their assets.
If you're ready to take technical ownership of a key automation system and help define best practices across the team, we'd like to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RightHub AB
(org.nr 559155-8928)
Kungsgatan 64 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Cassie Tracey ctracey@anaqua.com 6173755808 Jobbnummer
9687125