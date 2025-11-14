Principal Digital Consultant
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-11-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Join us on an exciting journey to the digital future
At Volvo Group Digital & IT, we're not just transforming technology - we're shaping the future of sustainable transport solutions. Our ambition is bold: to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. Through a new product-centric way of working and cutting-edge digital technologies, we're building scalable, profitable, and truly differentiated digital offerings.
Here, you'll join a diverse, global team of passionate professionals who thrive on collaboration, continuous learning, and pushing boundaries. It's an exciting time to come on board - if you're driven by curiosity, energized by change, and ready to have an impact, this is the place to be.
This is how you'll make an impact
As Digital Consultant, you'll take the lead in shaping and driving the vision, strategy, and delivery of specific product area(s). This is a role where you'll turn strategy into action and ideas into results - with business impact.
You'll collaborate across Business Areas; drive modernization aligned with our North Star Architecture and contribute to building world-class digital solutions. You'll be surrounded by people who are just as passionate and driven as you are. You will report to the Head of DDA Dealer and Digital Support.
Some of your key responsibilities will include:
Enable and push change in large complex organizations.
Responsibility to drive the end-to-end implementation of advanced analytics (AI/ML) capabilities and algorithms.
Unlocking business potential through smart use of the integration layer, data layer & modern technologies, especially AI
Fostering a culture of continuous improvement, collaboration and innovation
In this role, you will:
Use business and customer insight to drive real impact
Responsible for driving AI initiatives within focusing the Energy division, staying up to date with AI developments both across the Volvo Group and externally
Secure ethics in the use of data, as well as compliance to high security, and data protection standards.
Drive product management for Communication: A suite of digital products in the communications domain, largely focused on web presence and marketing tools to customers.
Responsibility to drive the end-to-end implementation of advanced analytics capabilities and algorithms
You bring not only leadership experience but also the drive to make a real difference and the ability to find purpose, connection, and even a bit of fun in everything you do.
Preferred qualifications:
Master's Degree other relevant backgrounds in the ML and Data Science discipline have given you an excellent foundation for development within this area.
Excellent knowledge in leveraging business transformation needs and intrapreneurial skills in large, cross-functional organizations.
Comfortable operating in a global ecosystem and bring a genuine appetite for change management.
Strong experience in the commercial domain, preferably from the commercial digital landscape.
Successful track record navigating global teams and business stakeholders on Chief Officer level.
10- 15 years of hands-on experience developing or deploying advanced analytics or machine learning solutions in a professional or consultant setting.
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Location
We are looking for someone to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden. At Volvo Group, we believe in the value of in-person collaboration and connection. Our general principle is that employees work from the office. The specific setup for your role will depend on the location in which you are hired. Further details will be shared during the recruitment process.
If you have questions, please contact:
Guillaume Soler, Head of DDA Dealer & Digital Support, Volvo Group Digital & IT, guillaume.soler@volvo.com
Mikael Aldén, People & Culture Partner, Volvo Group Digital & IT, mikael.alden@volvo.com
We look forward to receiving your reply! Interviews The final date to apply is November 30, 2025. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group IT Jobbnummer
9606373