Principal AI Solution Engineer
Midasplayer AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Midasplayer AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Principal AI Solutions Engineer
The ACE team (AI Center of Excellence at King) accelerates King's AI transformation by enabling teams to safely and productively adopt AI in daily work. We do this through shared practices, education, enablement, and by partnering with game studios, Shared Tech, and support functions to integrate AI tools into King's workflows.
As third-party AI tools (LLMs, generative models, agentic tooling) have rapidly evolved, we expanded AI/ML with the AI Discovery & Enablement team. This team helps King evaluate and apply new technologies and commercial tools (COTS) that improve productivity and speed up routes to better player experiences, primarily by making AI normal across engineering workflows.
We are now looking for a Principal AI Solutions Engineer to support the AI Discovery & Enablement team by delivering high-leverage, production-ready integrations and adoption mechanisms across King.
Your role within the Kingdom
We're looking for someone who is excited by the scale of King and brings ambitious, creative thinking to unlock step-change improvements; not just incremental optimizations.
As Principal AI Solutions Engineer, you are a hands-on technical expert and strategic integrator focused on adoption-first AI enablement. You will work with engineering leaders, across business units, and tool owners to translate AI opportunities into concrete integration points across the SDLC and King's "Royal Roads" (standards, patterns, and preferred paths).
This role requires strong engineering credibility: you can participate in architecture discussions, design integrations that are reliable and supportable, and ship the small number of solutions that compound adoption across many teams.
You will also contribute to a limited number of partnership-led, time-boxed PoCs to demonstrate value and potential of opportunities and ensure learnings are captured and handed off appropriately.
Key responsibilities:
AI adoption & workflow integration (Primary focus)
Design, build, and ship production-ready AI integrations that improve productivity (e.g., in developer workflows, PR/code review assistance, testing support, documentation workflows, developer enablement experiences) aligned with King's standards and "Royal Roads."
Participate in architecture discussions and design reviews. Translate AI possibilities into concrete integration points, reference implementations, and clear trade-offs.
Partake in team efforts - Collaborate with the AI Discovery Engineer, the AI User Experience Researcher and the rest of the team to align development and integration efforts with King's AI productivity and enablement strategy.
Critical Thinking & Contextual Awareness - Understand not just the "what" and "how" of AI integration, but also the "why." Connect day-to-day implementation details with the larger organizational strategy, ensuring that the work you do meaningfully advances King's AI-first transformation.
Partnership PoCs
Contribute to a small number of partnership-led PoCs to validate what's possible, capture learnings, and inform next steps for the owning teams. When a PoC transitions toward productization, support a clear handoff rather than becoming the long-term owner.
Ways of working
Proactive Collaboration & Partner Alignment - Maintain close alignment with internal teams; game studios, Shared Tech, and support functions - by identifying needs, gathering feedback, and fostering consensus. Communicate clearly and proactively to ensure efforts align with the company's AI strategy and productivity goals.
Documentation and Handover - Create clear and comprehensive documentation for solutions, ensuring smooth handovers of proofs-of-concept (POC) to other teams for long-term maintenance and promoting knowledge-sharing across the organization
Skills to Create Thrills
Experience
Proven experience in a development-focused role, preferably within a Game development and AI-specific context.
Proven experience in a senior/principal development role delivering developer productivity tooling, platform integrations, or workflow automation in a complex organization.
Proven experience integrating LLM-based tools (e.g., GPT-class models) and/or agentic workflows into real production environments with appropriate evaluation, monitoring, and guardrails.
Experience building and operating integrations on cloud infrastructure (GCP preferred), including CI/CD and modern deployment practices (containers/Kubernetes).
Experience working cross-functionally with engineering leaders, platform teams, and product stakeholders to ship solutions that are adopted (not just delivered).
Knowledge and Skills
Deep knowledge of game development processes, challenges, and support functions, particularly how AI can fit into production lifecycles, from prototyping to live operations, is highly valuable.
Strong software engineering fundamentals and coding proficiency; ability to architect and implement end-to-end integrations that solve real workflow problems. (Python and/or similar languages common in AI workflows are highly desirable.)
Strong understanding of modern software delivery workflows (code review, CI/CD, testing, release practices) and where AI can be embedded to improve cycle time and quality.
Practical understanding of reliability, observability, security/privacy considerations, and cost controls for AI-enabled systems and vendor tooling.
Strong communication skills: able to explain technical trade-offs to technical and non-technical audiences, and drive alignment across multiple partner teams.
Key Attributes
Independently prioritize, handle ambiguity, and drive work forward through partner alignment and clear trade-offs.
Strong sense of ownership and accountability, with an ability to define "done" and establish operational handoffs.
Collaborative and proactive; builds relationships with studios, Shared Tech, and champions to scale adoption.
Curious and pragmatic: comfortable learning new tools quickly, but focused on what compounds adoption and creates durable value.
Bold and opportunity-driven: energized by working at King scale, you think beyond obvious solutions and proactively propose ambitious, high-leverage ideas while grounding them in practical delivery and measurable impact. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Midasplayer AB
(org.nr 556653-2064), https://careers.king.com/us/en/stockholm
Malmskillnadsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9883864