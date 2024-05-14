Pricing manager, Solna
2024-05-14
PostNord is launching an acceleration program that will deeply change how PostNord operates in different areas such as sales, transport, logistics, sustainability, and everything that is vital in PostNords future way of work.
Nordic Strategy and Solutions is a group function that plays an important role in developing and implementing the long-term strategy, as well as accelerating the data and tech transformation of businesses, including harmonizing the pricing strategy for the group.
About the position:
The Pricing Manager is a newly established role with the purpose to develop, execute and own pricing strategies and tools across the Nordics to ensure that PostNord has sustainable pricing. This involves being responsible for strategic pricing models at the intersection between sales, product, operations, and finance, determining the price structure of our parcel products in collaboration with key stakeholders and decision makers.
In the position you will report to Sara Nordström, Head of Nordic Parcel Product Management (NPPM) and lead a team of three people within pricing at the group level. You will work closely with different internal stakeholders both at the group level and in the countries.
Main areas of responsibility:
- Take the role as stream lead of the pricing stream in Product Standardization project (2 years).
- Process owner of the PostNord parcel pricing way of work.
- Develop the parcel portfolio pricing model incl. pricing framework and pricing tools.
- Coordinate/ support country teams who are setting geographic price levels.
- Track product changes and corresponding impact on pricing and implement those.
- Track market trends and keep up-to-date benchmark of the development on pricing.
- Evaluate price change requests including impact on margin, volume, competitor price levels etc.
- Continuously perform product profitability analyses, share the findings with relevant colleagues to be able to drive improvements towards a sustainable pricing model.
- Overall coordinates, analyses and supports the countries on the process of periodic adjustments of prices and T&C (close cooperation with the countries finance, sales, legal and operations.
- A key responsibility is also to support country sales teams with key insights and analyses related to customer negotiations when requested.
- Take part and contribute or lead business development project or initiatives within pricing or closely connected areas.
Background and experience:
- Solid business understanding with a strategic and commercial mindset is key with a strong track record from driving transformation of Pricing logic/tactics.
- Proven experience in developing and implementing B2B and B2C pricing strategies in a fast-moving consumer driven industry.
- Experience from applying different strategic pricing mechanisms (e.g., competitor pricing, value-based pricing, etc.).
- Minimum 7 years work experience from a larger company with matrix organization or similar.
- Track-record from implementing new ways of working within pricing in a complex and IT heavy environment.
- Experience from online business models.
- Experience from using BI tools (QlikView, Power BI or similar) as well as Excel, Power Point (Office 365).
- University degree in Business, Finance, Technology or equivalent.
- Fluent in either Danish, Norwegian or Swedish and English, both written and oral, knowledge in the other Nordic languages is considered beneficial.
The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership skills and be adept at managing and influencing stakeholders effectively. We are looking for someone who is genuinely motivated and enthusiastic about contributing to our common goals. Your analytical skills should enable you to fully grasp complex situations, paying attention to both the broader scope and the critical details. Being solution-oriented is key, and you should find it easy to build and maintain relationships both within the team and with external partners. This role requires a high level of personal maturity and integrity. We value candidates who can think conceptually about various issues, making decisions that drive change in a structured, humble and confident manner.
We offer you:
We offer a variety of work in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities to develop creative solutions and work in a prestige-free group where we jointly help to reach our goals. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsXTaoYbVEg
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits throughhttp://www.postnordplus.com
Apply:
Does this sound interesting? Welcome with your application!https://novare.se/executive-search/jobb/pricing-manager/
In this recruitment, PostNord collaborate with Novare Executive Search. If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Cecilia Wilander, at mailto:cecilia.wilander@novare.se
or Susanna Wennersten, mailto:susanna.wennersten@novare.se
. Please note that we don 't accept application by e-mail. Interviews are being conducted on a continuous basis, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at http://www.postnord.com
