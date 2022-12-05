Pr Officer
2022-12-05
Job Description
Are you experienced in PR and communication and looking for your next challenge? Then this could be the perfect role for you! I am looking for a PR Officer for Samsung's marketing department. Samsung is looking for an experienced and driven PR person who will work for taking their mobile division to the next level. In the role of PR Officer, you will be responsible for lead PR go-to-market plans from Nordic and implement with local markets. Lead proactive and reactive PR annual plans for Mobile Division, manage day-to-day product PR initiatives and requests and build awareness for Samsung's products in media. In the role of PR Officer, you have budget responsibility. You will also lead and manage press meetings, PR events.
Company Description
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
Qualifications
• University degree within marketing or similar.
• Minimum 5-6 years of experience within PR and Communications.
• Experience in product communications.
• Experience of working in an international environment.
• Fluent in English, other language is a merit.
Personal qualities
To become successful in this position you should be a strategic and business-minded person with strong analytical skills. You should have attention to details, be creative in problem-solving and marketing with the strong ability lead the marketing work for the category by taking own initiatives and to driving implementation. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop!
Full time and office hours. The position is expected to start in the beginning of 2023 and is expected to run until the end of 2024, with a chance for extension or employment at Samsung. You will be employed as a consultant with us at JobBusters and work for our client in Kista, Stockholm. Last application date is 2023-01-04. Submit your application (preferably in Word format) in English as soon as possible, the process is ongoing and may be completed before the last application day. We look forward to reviewing your application!
