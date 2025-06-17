Power Platform Developer - Sustainability Reporting
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the Role:
We are looking for a Microsoft Power Platform Specialist to join our team and play a key role in the development and long-term management of Alfa Laval's Sustainability Management System. This system is being built to support sustainability data management and corporate reporting, ensuring compliance with CSRD and ESG frameworks.
As IT Specialist - Sustainability, you will be deeply involved in our ongoing implementation project, working closely with IT, sustainability, and data teams to configure, develop, and enhance the system. Once the initial project phase is completed, you will take ownership of the solution, ensuring its continuous improvement and adaptation to evolving sustainability requirements.
This role also involves close collaboration with other IT teams managing the source systems that hold much of Alfa Laval's sustainability data. Your ability to integrate, align, and maintain these connections will be essential for ensuring data quality and a seamless reporting process.
Given the rapid evolution of the sustainability landscape, we expect continuous enhancements to the system, making this a dynamic and forward-looking role.
Your Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
*
Configure, develop, and maintain Microsoft Sustainability Manager (MSM) and related Power Platform solutions.
*
Manage system access, reports, KPIs, targets, and surveys.
*
Work closely with other IT teams managing source systems, ensuring seamless data integration and accessibility for sustainability reporting.
*
Collaborate with business teams to translate requirements into system functionality.
*
Support end-users and facilitate testing to ensure optimal system performance.
*
Drive continuous improvement and adapt the system to new sustainability regulations and reporting needs.
Your Experience & Skills:
*
3+ years of experience working with Dataverse development or configuration.
*
Knowledge or experience in Microsoft Sustainability Manager (MSM) or similar sustainability solutions is a plus.
*
Experience with Power BI and PowerApps (as a developer).
*
Experience integrating data from multiple IT systems and ensuring data consistency.
*
Understanding of CSRD, ESG frameworks, and corporate sustainability reporting is a plus.
*
Experience working in agile frameworks such as SAFe, Scrum, or Kanban.
Preferred Certifications
*
Agile development methodologies (e.g., SAFe certification).
*
Certifications in Microsoft Power Platform.
Who You Are
A functional expert with a strong IT background.
Passionate about sustainability and data management.
A collaborative problem solver who enjoys working across IT and business teams.
Proactive, eager to learn, and excited about Power Platform and sustainability technologies.
Education & Background
*
Degree in IT, Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent work experience.
This is an exciting opportunity to work at the intersection of technology and sustainability, shaping how Alfa Laval manages sustainability data for the future.
Are you ready to make an impact? Apply now!
For union information, please contact
Monica Anderberg, Unionen,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, ,
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
We care about diversity, inclusion and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
We are looking forward to your application via the system. We do not accept applications sent via email due to GDPR.
