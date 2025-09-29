Power Electrical Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-09-29
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
Are you ready to take the next step in your engineering career? HVDC is seeking a dedicated Small Power Electrical Engineer to lead and coordinate the design and implementation of indoor and outdoor civil small power and lighting systems across our global HVDC station projects.
HVDC is a business unit within Hitachi Energy, headquarters in Ludvika, Sweden, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
How you'll make an impact
Define and prepare requirement specifications aligned with HVDC auxiliary power systems, customer contracts, and project standards.
Collaborate closely with external civil designers, small power contractors, and partners to ensure seamless integration of design deliverables.
Foster cross-functional coordination with HVDC engineering disciplines to align technical interfaces and project timelines.
Review and validate supplier documentation, including SLDs, panel schematics, lighting layouts, selectivity studies, and cableway designs.
Actively participate in BIM review sessions to ensure design consistency and clash-free integration.
Contribute to the preparation of tender and project documentation, ensuring clarity and compliance with technical requirements.
Ensure contractor deliverables meet HVDC-specific EMC and RFI requirements through detailed review and feedback.
Evaluate and support the design of building grounding systems for small power installations, ensuring safety and compliance.
Your background
Proven experience in detailed design and engineering of industrial and commercial building electrification projects.
Strong expertise in low-voltage electrical distribution systems, including preparation of single-line diagrams (SLDs) for HVAC, lighting, industrial loads, and small power systems.
Solid understanding of international and local electrical codes and standards for building and civil infrastructure.
Skilled in lighting design and calculations for both indoor and outdoor environments; experience with substation projects is a plus.
Proficient in designing earthing systems, cable and conduit schedules, and preparing comprehensive bills of materials.
Hands-on experience in site coordination, installation, and commissioning support for small power systems.
Demonstrated ability to manage and deliver electrical design projects across global locations.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Our flexible working practices help you optimize personal and business performance while creating an environment where all employees can develop their skills and grow.
More information: Recruiting Manager Shabnam Shojaei, shabnam.shojaei@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
Don't hesitate - apply today and let us learn more about you and the unique contributions you can bring to our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9530463