Power BI Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-03-18
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
This assignment is set in a global retail environment with a strong focus on data-driven decision-making. As a Power BI Developer, you will help build a centralized analytics setup that replaces manual and fragmented reporting with automated, reliable dashboards. The role includes working with performance data from multiple franchise organizations and contributing to a unified evaluation framework with clear, trustworthy metrics for analysis and continuous improvement.
You will collaborate with stakeholders across the business to strengthen KPI alignment, improve data accessibility, and support a scalable reporting ecosystem with high standards for accuracy, governance, and maintainability.
Job DescriptionDesign, build, and maintain automated dashboards in Power BI.
Connect, transform, and model data from multiple sources into a unified reporting framework.
Create intuitive visualizations with clear drill-down capabilities and standardized metric definitions.
Support the full delivery lifecycle, including requirements analysis, functional design, estimation, sprint planning, development, testing, documentation, deployment, and post-release support.
Collaborate with stakeholders to define KPIs, clarify data needs, and translate business requirements into BI solutions.
Validate data quality and ensure accuracy, version control, and auditability across reporting solutions.
Contribute to scalable and maintainable data models and reporting standards that support long-term reuse and performance.
RequirementsExperience with Microsoft Power BI, including Power BI Service, Power BI Desktop, DAX, and Power Query.
Strong understanding of Power BI architecture and best practices, including semantic models, DAX optimization, performance tuning, and report design standards.
Experience working with Microsoft Azure data services and sources used together with Power BI, such as Azure SQL and Data Lake.
Ability to work in early solution design phases and contribute across the entire delivery lifecycle.
Experience with governance, quality guidelines, release procedures, and documentation standards for BI solutions.
Ability to design clean, scalable, and maintainable data models and reports with a focus on reusability and collaborative development practices.
Experience gathering business requirements and translating them into technical BI solutions.
Strong communication skills and the ability to explain data models, metrics, and insights to non-technical stakeholders.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7412643-1900938". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
SJ Lounge Malmö (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9805787