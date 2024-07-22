Postdoctoral researcher in molecular exercise physiology
The Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences, GIH, is a university in development. GIH is Sweden's foremost knowledge centre for sports, performance development, physical activity and health. We train teachers in the school subject of sports and health, as well as coaches, health educators, sports managers, sports scientists and researchers. We conduct research of high quality and societal relevance within the subject of sports science with a focus on humans in motion. At GIH, 160 employees and 1,400 students work and study. The university is centrally located in Stockholm, close to Stockholm Stadium and a large sports and outdoor area.Subject Description
We are currently seeking a postdoctoral researcher for a project investigating the significance of lactate as a hormone-like substance in human tissue. The project is based on several data collections that explore the role of lactate as a signaling molecule in skeletal muscle, the brain, and adipose tissue in humans. The project is currently in a phase that primarily involves biochemical analyses and scientific publication.
Duties
The duties mainly include biochemical analysis of human blood samples and tissue samples from skeletal muscle and adipose tissue. You are primarily expected to work with the preparation of human tissue samples, immunoblotting, histochemistry, ELISA methodology, and enzymatic analysis methods. The work also involves compiling obtained data, statistical analysis, graphical presentation of data, and scientific writing. Additionally, the position may involve assisting with blood sampling and tissue sampling in ongoing data collection. You may also work with bioinformatics, the design of scientific studies, and preparing applications for external research funding. Teaching may take place within GIH's education programs, independent courses, and commissioned education at GIH.
Eligibility Requirements
To be eligible for employment, the applicant must have a doctoral degree in biomedicine, biochemistry, medicine, nutrition, physiology, or an equivalent field, and must also meet the eligibility requirements set out in the central collective agreement for a fixed-term employment as a postdoctoral researcher.
Additionally, the ability to collaborate and the suitability required for the position as described in GIH's employment policy (GIH:s medarbetarskapspolicy) are necessary.
Assessment Criteria
The following assessment criteria have been established for this position:
• Very high emphasis is placed on scientific proficiency in the relevant project area, such as biomedicine, biochemistry, or human physiology.
• Very high emphasis is placed on experience and knowledge in relevant research methodologies such as immunoblotting, histochemistry, and ELISA methodology.
• Very high emphasis is placed on good collaborative skills and personal suitability for the position, such as being thorough, having a holistic perspective, analytical ability, and the ability to organize and plan one's work.
• High emphasis is placed on documented experience and ability to write and publish scientific articles in English.
• Emphasis is placed on experience working with blood samples and tissue samples from animals or humans.
• Emphasis is placed on experience presenting one's own and others' research at international scientific conferences.
• Emphasis is placed on administrative skills relevant to the duties included in the position.
• Emphasis is placed on good ability to express oneself in spoken and written English.
• Merits for the position include ability to seek and obtain external grants in competition.
• Merits for the position include experience in bioinformatics work and clinical human physiology.
Duration/Working Hours
This is a full-time, fixed-term position for two years with the possibility of extension. The start date is September 2024, or as agreed upon.
Salary
Individual salary setting is applied.
Application Procedure
You apply via our website by clicking the "Apply" button. The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete according to the advertisement. Documents should be attached electronically and be in Word or PDF format. The application must include the following documents:
• A summary of education, employment, pedagogical, scientific, and administrative merits, leadership assignments, and a publication list (CV)
• A brief written account of scientific, pedagogical, and other activities
• Doctoral thesis
• Referenced publications (maximum 3)
The application must be received by GIH no later than 12 augusti 2024.
You shall be able to verify the qualifications listed in the application upon request. GIH promotes diversity and gender equality within all categories of employment. We welcome applicants with different backgrounds and experiences. We firmly decline all contact with staffing and recruitment agencies and job ad salespersons Ersättning
