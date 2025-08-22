Postdoctoral position in theoretical laser plasma physics
2025-08-22
We are looking for a Postdoc to become part of our team at the Division of Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics at the Department of Physics. Join our innovative team and contribute to exciting research in theoretical laser plasma physics in a collaborative and dynamic environment.
Information about the division and the research
The Division of Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics performs research on theoretical and experimental subatomic physics, mathematical and high-energy physics, plasma and fusion physics, as well as nuclear physics. This diversity of research topics allows us to connect fundamental questions about the particles and forces governing our Universe to energy-related research. The methods of our investigations are also diverse and complementary, and range from theory and computer simulations to experiments in subatomic physics.
The Plasma Theory group within the Division conducts research on acceleration and radiation generation in magnetic fusion, laser-produced and astrophysical plasmas. We are seeking a highly motivated individual to join the Wallenberg-funded "Create and control beams in plasmas" project.
Main responsibilities
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
The postdoctoral project will be focused on the design of optimized generation schemes for tailor-made electron beam and radiation sources in laser-produced plasmas.
As a postdoctoral scientist, you are employed by Chalmers and will receive a salary according to current salary agreements.
Qualifications
• PhD in physics is required (degree obtained before the employment begins)
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. *
• Solid background in computational plasma physics and previous experience in laser plasma physics are required.
• The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
• You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• Excellent analytical and communication skills, both oral and written.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two to three years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of completed education, grades and other certificates
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: Oktober 15, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Tünde Fülöp, Subatomic, High Energy and Plasma Physics
Email: tunde@chalmers.se
Telefonnummer: +46729867440
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
