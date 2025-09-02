Postdoctoral Position in remote sensing
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Skogsbrukarjobb / Umeå Visa alla skogsbrukarjobb i Umeå
2025-09-02
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Umeå
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Krokom
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Forest Resource Management
We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher with a strong scientific drive to contribute to the international research front on forest resilience in a changing climate. The project offers a unique opportunity to combine advanced remote sensing and 3D data with ecological theory to deepen the understanding of the role of tree architecture in forest ecosystem vitality.
About the position
Global warming has triggered forest abiotic and biotic disturbances to an unprecedented intensity in Europe in recent years. Windstorms, drought, insect outbreaks, and forest fires are exacerbated by extreme weather, weakening the forest ecosystem and devastating the sustainable management of forest resources. Understanding how tree architecture influences vulnerability and resilience to such stressors is a key challenge for sustainable forest management under climate change. Tree structural traits, including crown shape, branching patterns, and competition effects, strongly determine individual tree vitality, stand dynamics, and ecosystem functioning. The postdoctoral project will focus on analyzing and modeling tree architecture in relation to forest vitality and stress predisposition. The work will combine 3D structural data (from LiDAR and UAV photogrammetry) with physiological and spectral indicators of forest health. The research will be conducted at multiple spatial scales, from single trees to landscapes, and integrated into ongoing efforts at SLU.
We are looking for a colleague who is ambitious in technical development and highly motivated to continue an academic career in remote sensing, with strong expertise in tree architecture and forest structure analysis. We expect you to develop innovative research and report findings in high-impact scientific journals. We expect you to network and collaborate with remote sensing experts outside the group and scientists from other disciplines related to the topic. We also expect you to play an active role in developing the research environment.
Your profile
The position is intended for a researcher early in their career and we are primarily looking for candidates with doctoral degree issued no more than three years ago. A doctoral degree is required in relevant areas such as remote sensing, forestry, ecology, agriculture, and computer sciences. Experiences in scientific programming and 3D remote sensing data processing and analysis are required, as well as fluent in English for communication and scientific writing. Merits include experience in linking tree architecture to ecological processes, such as competition, stress responses, or forest dynamics, and knowledge of spectral or physiological indicators of tree vitality (e.g., leaf traits, spectral indices, water relations).
The assessment will put particular emphasis on (1) your scientific proficiency in technology and engineering subjects that are relevant to the position, (2) your ability to develop independent research and answer scientific questions, (3) your ability to collaborate and complement the ongoing research within the group. We also put great importance on personal qualities, such as teamwork, problem-solving, coordination, leadership, communication, executive skills, and independence.
About us
The Department of Forest Resource Management conducts education and research in the areas of forest planning, forest remote sensing, forest inventory and sampling, forest mathematical statistics and landscape studies. The department is also responsible for the implementation of the ongoing environmental monitoring programs the National Forest Inventory, The National Inventories of the Landscapes in Sweden, Terrestrial Habitat Monitoring and the Butterfly and Bumblebee Inventory. In total, we are about 110 employees. More information can be found here.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Umeå
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
According to agreement, preferably starting in autumn 2025.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 12 September 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Researcher
Langning Huo firstname.lastname@slu.se +46 90-786 85 24 Jobbnummer
9488292