Postdoctoral Mechanical Engineer
European Spallation Source Eric / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-06-02
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are looking for Postdoctoral Mechanical Engineer for a 2 year fixed- term position to work on the design of the ESSnuSB+ WP2 within the Work Package 2 (WP2) for Engineering & Infrastructure.
The deliverables of WP2 is the detailed design on the civil and machine design and geotechnical study that is needed on the site of European Spallation Source - ESS and the Zinkruvan site for starting realizing the ESSnuSB+. The design will consist of the Linac, Target Station (2nd), Near Detector on ESS premises and Far Detector, auxiliary systems and infrastructure. Considerations of the cost estimate for this work is also planned along.
All installations on the ESS site will have to take into account and integrate with, as well as take advantage of, the existing ESS infrastructure for the generation of spallation neutrons. Likewise, the excavation of the very large caverns 1'000 m under ground level in Zinkgruvan will have to take into account and integrate with, as well as take advantage of, the existing mining infrastructure. The WP2 will also study the requirements for the different licensing rules and legal permissions required for the ESSnuSB+ installations as well as the safety regulations imposed by the authorities.
About you:
In this position, you will be responsible for the design infrastructure for a neutrino research facility, including underground structures, support buildings, and utilities. Conducting feasibility studies and structural analysis for the proposed designs and developing cost estimates, material specifications, and construction plans. Your role will also encompass providing schedule estimations for infrastructure development and collaborating with physicists, engineers, and project managers to ensure infrastructure aligns with research needs. The role needs someone to comply with safety, environmental, and engineering standards and contribute to technical reports, and project documentation.
Requirements:
• PhD in Mechanical/Design/Structural/Civil/Electrical Engineering, Applied Physics or a related field
• Proficiency in CAD design (preferably CATIA)
• Experience with Finite Element Analysis (FEA)
• Experience in large-scale infrastructure or underground construction projects
Considered an asset:
• Background in structural analysis, and geotechnical engineering
• Knowledge with cost estimation and project scheduling tools
• Knowledge of regulatory and safety standards relevant to large infrastructure projects
In this position, working with people is a critical skill. The succesfull candidate will be able to assemble requirements from multiple scientific stakeholders and generate engineering requirements. Your skills in engineering analyzing, writing, reporting and problem solving will be tested in daily basis for this assignment that requires self-driven attitude and proactive performance. Success metrics will be delivering results to meet customer expectations adhering to rules and dollowing instructions.
This is a full-time, 2 year fixed-term role based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden. It requires someone who is able to work with various groups and individuals, while also being able to drive deliverables related to the project.
The working language of ESS is English, so the ability to communicate to a very high level in English is also a requirement.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect: An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours. Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website and be sure to quote the job reference number ESD-64502 in your application.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Kathryn Quaak - Recruitment partner - at Kathryn.Quaak@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager via Nick.Gazis@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
