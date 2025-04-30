Postdoctoral fellow in stock assessment
Department of Aquatic Resources (SLU Aqua)
SLU, the Department of Aquatic Resources, Coastal Institute, is looking for a motivated biologist for a postdoctoral position at our office in Öregrund, Östhammar municipality.
About the position
Although information on fish stock structure and population trends are critical for conducting analytical assessments for sustainable fisheries management and scientific advice, our current understanding of the stock structure of many fish populations in the Baltic Sea is limited. For numerous species, we lack detailed knowledge about changes and spatial variation in migration patterns, reproduction, size and age structure, as well as the existence of potential local sub-populations. Furthermore, knowledge of targeted management measures for fish populations, and particularly their long-term effects on aquatic ecosystems, is often insufficient. These knowledge gaps limit our ability to manage fish stocks in a long-term, sustainable manner.
The postdoctoral researcher will be involved in several research projects with the common goal of advancing our understanding of the ecology and dynamics of fish populations in the Baltic Sea. The main focus of the position will be to investigate spatial structures in fish populations, primarily herring and cyprinids, using analyses of biological data collected from commercial fisheries in the Baltic Sea, as well as from scientific surveys conducted along the Swedish coast and in offshore areas.
The position will also include further development of ongoing data analyses within the national data collection program (DCF), which plays a key role in improving our knowledge of Baltic Sea fish stocks.
The results will be published in peer-reviewed scientific journals and will contribute to a stronger scientific foundation for the improved management of fish population.
Work tasks
• Statistical analyses of biological data, primarily for herring and cyprinids, collected from the commercial fishery as well as from scientific surveys in the Baltic Sea to assess spatial patterns in maturity, reproduction and size/age structure.
• Statistical analyses of otolith chemistry data for assessing migration pattern and origin.
• Analytical method development for herring data collected within the EU Data Collection Framework for national data collection.
• Perform coastal field surveys and biological sampling of fish
• Analysing the diet composition of fish with molecular methods (Metabarcoding)
• Write manuscripts for peer review scientific journal publications.
Collaboration opportunities and research network
The postdoctoral researcher will be part of an international research group focusing on herring in the Baltic Sea and will collaborate closely with several researchers at the Department of Aquatic Resources. The postdoc is expected to engage actively across multiple levels of collaboration within the department and to present research findings at both national and international workshops.
Your profile
Eligibility:
• A PhD in biology, ecology, or another relevant discipline.
Requirements:
We are looking for a candidate who has:
• A strong interest in the marine environment, fish, and research in these areas
• Documented experience of publishing in international peer-reviewed scientific journals
• The ability to work both independently and as part of a team
• Documented proficiency in English, both written and spoken
• Experience in performing statistical analyses using R or equivalent software
• Experience with otolith chemistry analyses
Additional merits:
• Experience working with large and complex datasets
• Experience with fieldwork at sea, including gillnet surveys and biological sampling of fish
• Experience with diet analyses and genetic methods (Metabarcoding)
• Experience collaborating with both academic and non-academic partners
• A valid certificate in marine safety training, such as safety at sea for commercial fishers
• Documented proficiency in Swedish, both written and spoken
Personal qualities will be given significant consideration. As this is a career development position for early-stage researchers, preference will be given to candidates who completed their PhD no more than three years before the application deadline.
About us
The Department of Aquatic Resources, SLU, conducts environmental monitoring and assessment, provide scientific advice, research and education in aquatic ecology with a focus on fish and shellfish. The department is SLU's largest and has more than 190 employees at four main locations: campus Ultuna, Lysekil, Öregrund and Stockholm (Drottningholm), as well as four field stations.
Read more about the department here: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/aquatic-resources1/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Institute of Coastal Research, Öregrund.
Form of employment:
Temporary substitute employment 24 months
Scope:
100%
Start date:
2025-06-09 or according to agreedment.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 2025-05-14. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
