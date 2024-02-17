Postdoctoral Fellow in immunologi.
Stockholms Universitet / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholms Universitet i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
at the Department of Molecular Biosciences, The Wenner-Grens Institute. Closing date: 10 March 2024.
The Department of Molecular Biosciences, Wenner-Gren Institute (MBW) conducts experimental basic research in molecular cell biology, intergrative biology and infection and immune biology. The research environment is characterized by a modern and advanced methodology and has a strong international profile. MBW is one of the larger departments of the Faculty of Science at Stockholm University with more than 30 research groups and about 200 employees, of whom about 60 are doctoral students. Read more about MBW at www.su.se/mbw.
Project description
The position is connected to Professor Eva Sverremark-Ekström's research group and will mainly be associated with a new collaborative research project between two research groups at Stockholm university and Region Stockholm, where we aim to investigate underlying immune- and epigenetic mechanisms in cardiovascular disease. The project is based on in vitro work on material from clinical cohorts.
Main responsibilities
We are looking for a highly motivated and focused candidate who is a good team worker, yet with an ability to work independently. The successful applicant will utilize state-of-the-art approaches aimed at obtaining a fundamental molecular understanding of how immune- and epigenetic processes contribute to the development of cardiovscular disease, but also inflammatory conditions in general. The candidate will mainly work with material from human primary cells and needs to be proficient in methods such as ELISA and immune array-based techniques, as well as familiar with transcriptome analyses (RNA-seq) and epigenetic analyses (e.g., ChIP, ChIP-seq, ATAC-seq) as well as with the handling and processing of data generated from these large-scale analyses.
Qualification requirements
Postdoctoral positions are appointed primarily for purposes of research. Applicants are expected to hold a Swedish doctoral degree or an equivalent degree from another country.
Assessment criteria
The degree must have been completed at latest before the employment decision is made, but no more than three years before the closing date. An older degree may be acceptable under special circumstances. Special reasons refer to sick leave, parental leave, elected positions in trade unions, service in the total defense, or other similar circumstances as well as clinical attachment or service/assignments relevant to the subject area.
In the appointment process, special attention will be given to research skills in immunology in combination with molecular biology and the expertise in the methods mentioned above. Excellent English language skills, both written and spoken, are a requisite. Laboratory supervision of students is a merit. An ability to communicate in Swedish is a further merit, as the project involves contact with people in the hospital where English is not used on a routine basis.
Terms of employment
The position involves full-time employment for a minimum of two years and a maximum of three years, with the possibility of extension under special circumstances. Start date 2024-04-15 or as per agreement.
Stockholm University strives to be a workplace free from discrimination and with equal opportunities for all.
Contact
Further information about the position can be obtained from Professor Eva Sverremark-Ekström, telephone: +46 8 16 41 78, eva.sverremark@su.se
.
Union representatives
Ingrid Lander (Saco-S), telephone: +46 708 16 26 64, saco@saco.su.se
, Alejandra Pizarro Carrasco (Fackförbundet ST/OFR), telephone: +46 8 16 34 89, alejandra@st.su.se
, and seko@seko.su.se
(SEKO).
Application
Apply for the position at Stockholm University's recruitment system. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the job advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline.
Please include the following information with your application
• Your contact details and personal data
• Your highest degree
• Your language skills
• Contact details for 2-3 references
and, in addition, please include the following documents
• Cover letter
• CV - degrees and other completed courses, work experience and a list of publications
• Research proposal (no more than 3 pages) describing:
- why you are interested in the field/project described in the advertisement
- why and how you wish to complete the project
- what makes you suitable for the project in question
• Copy of PhD diploma
• Letters of recommendation (no more than 3 files)
• Publications in support of your application (no more than 3 files).
The instructions for applicants are available at: How to apply for a position.
You are welcome to apply!
Stockholm University contributes to the development of sustainable democratic society through knowledge, enlightenment and the pursuit of truth. Ersättning
månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholms Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3062), http://www.su.se Arbetsplats
Stockholms universitet Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Stockholms Universitet Jobbnummer
8477314