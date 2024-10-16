Postdoctor in innate immunity
The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them.
The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
• The Department of Infectious Diseases
• The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
• The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
• The Department of Laboratory Medicine
Subject area
Postdoctor in Innate immunity
Subject area description
The role of the immune system in age-related diseases is one of our major interests. In this project, we will investigate which immune pathways are overactivated in common diseases, how immune cell hyperactivity is linked to disease susceptibility, and how environmental and genetic factors influence immune activation and disease manifestation. It is anticipated that the knowledge from the successful candidate's research could ultimately be exploited to devise improved strategies to treat human age-related diseases such Parkinson's.
Duties
The successful appointee will join an exciting project characterizing the inflammatory pathways that mediates immune system activation during infection and neurodegenerative diseases. The successful appointee will have the opportunity to develop their research career in a laboratory with a strong emphasis on training and mentorship. There will be opportunities to for the successful appointee to supervise postgraduate students and to apply for their own research funding. A broad skill base, including molecular and cellular biology (qRT-PCR), biochemistry (Immunoprecipitation, Western blotting), immunological assays (ELISA, Flow cytometry), cell biology (extracellular vesicles isolation) and the knowledge about inflammation mouse models is highly desirable.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in Chapter 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
To be eligible for appointment as a postdoc, the applicant is required to have a doctoral degree, a doctoral degree in art or a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This eligibility requirement must be met before the employment decision is made.
In the first instance, those who have completed their degree no more than three years prior to the end of the application period shall be considered. Those who have completed their degree more than three years prior to the end of the application period may also be considered in the first instance if special grounds exist. Special grounds relate to leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, commissions of trust within union organisations, service within the defence services or other similar circumstances, as well as clinical service or service/assignment relevant to the subject area.
Assessment criteria
Applicants should possess a PhD in cell biology. Experience with inflammatory mouse models, macrophages and molecular biology techniques characterizing in endo-lysosomal system are required. Proficiency with flow cytometry and other basic immunological techniques (ELISA) is a need. Applicants should possess a strong desire to develop a successful and highly-productive research career in immunological research, excellent general research skills, a strong methodological background, excellent writing abilities, and the capacity to work both independently and within a team. Fluency in spoken and written English is essential.
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, two years with the possibility of one year's extension, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Selection process
How to apply: https://www.gu.se/en/work-at-the-university-of-gothenburg/how-to-apply
Contact information
If you have any questions about the position, please Senior Lecturer contact Anetta härtlova, email: anetta.hartlova@gu.se
.
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/om-universitetet/jobba-hos-oss/hjalp-for-sokande
Application
Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain:
• A cover letter giving a brief description of previous research experience, and a motivation to why you are applying
• A CV including a list of publications
• Contact details of two references
Applications must be received by: 2024-11-06
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea of what we and Gothenburg have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit: https://www.gu.se/en/about-the-university/welcome-services https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
