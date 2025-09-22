Postdoctor In Forest Genomics At Upsc
2025-09-22
Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology
The Department of forest genetics and plant physiology is part of Umeå Plant Science Centre (UPSC, https://www.upsc.se)
which is a centre of excellence for experimental plant research and forest biotechnology in Northern Sweden. Our mission is to perform excellent and innovative basic research and generate knowledge that benefits forestry, agriculture, environment and society. We work across a wide range of disciplines in plant science reaching from cell biology to ecophysiology and from basic research to industrial applications. Our common goal is to understand the plants' ability to grow, adapt and acclimate to a changing world and how we can breed better plants.
To strengthen innovation of biological production using the latest advances in genomic sciences, the Knut and Wallenberg foundation (KAW), Swedish Strategic foundation (SSF) and Kempe foundation have supported Postdoc positions. The forest genomic projects target innovation in tree species including conifer genome sequencing and re-sequencing to identify genome evolution and develop SNP array, GWAS to detect genomic base of observed variation in adaptive and economically important tree traits, and genomic selection for genetic improvement. We are looking for one Postdoc to conduct research on conifer genomics fucued on population and comparative genomics.
About the position
Understanding genomic base of population variation and local adaptation based on genome sequencing and comparative genomics is a new frontier research area for genetic adaptation to climate changes. You will participate conifer genomics projects including:
1. Population and comparative genomics analyses to elucidate conifer adaptive evolution
2. Genome-wide association study and genomic selection for quantitative traits including phenology, flower, solid-wood, growth and adaptive traits.
Your profile
Highly motivated and team-oriented candidates with strong experience in bioinformatics, data analyses for quantitative and population genetics, and genomics. To qualify, you should have a PhD degree in subjects relevant for the position. Experience in tree evolutionary genomics is an advantage. Good English communication and writing skills are required.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
About us
UPSC belongs to two universities, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and Umeå University. About 200 people from more than 40 different nationalities work here. We host some 30 principal investigators, and our researchers have access to state-of-the-art analytical platforms, unique tree germplasm resources and plant growth facilities. We strive for a collaborative work environment and support our scientists throughout all career stages by providing professional training opportunities and individual career mentoring.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology, SLU, Umeå.
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
6 December 2025 or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 07 October 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
