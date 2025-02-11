Postdoc position in Cosmic ray impact on superconducting qubits
2025-02-11
This postdoc project aims to address a critical challenge in quantum computing: errors in superconducting qubits caused by cosmic radiation, which cannot be corrected using existing methods. To tackle this issue, we need to understand the underlying problem and develop strategies to mitigate these errors.
About the research project
The Wallenberg Center for Quantum Technology is a 12-year initiative to develop a quantum computer based on superconducting circuits. Part of the project is also to solve specific problems related to this goal. A key challenge in this effort is mitigating errors in qubits (i.e. the building blocks of the quantum computer) -caused by ionizing radiation from cosmic rays and radioactive materials- which tend to be correlated and cannot be corrected using existing error correction methods.
This project aims to better understand these radiation-induced errors and develop strategies to address them. It is a collaboration with two Canadian partners-Laurentian University/SNOLAB and the University of Waterloo/IQC-so the position will include both short- and long-term research visits to Canada.
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
The successful candidate should have a PhD in physics or a closely related area. Ideally the candidate should have experience with cryogenic measurements of superconducting circuits, including microwave measurements. Experience in nanofabrication is also a plus.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
What you will do
In this project, you will fabricate, measure and analyze samples with superconducting resonators and qubits. Measurements will be performed both in Sweden and in Canada. Some of the measurements will be performed in the underground facility of SnoLab.
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
Application Procedure
Please submit your application in English as PDF files according to the instructions below. Each file should not exceed 40 MB. Note: The system does not support Zip files.
1. CV
Name the document as: CV, [Your Surname]. Include the following:
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
• Contact information for two references.
2. Personal Letter
Name the document as: Personal Letter, [Your Surname]. Limit the letter to 1-3 pages and include:
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: March 31, 2025
We will review applications on a rolling basis as they are received.
For questions please contact:
Per Delsing
Quantum Technologyper.delsing@chalmers.se
• 46-703-088 317
We look forward to your application!
*** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level.
Chalmers was founded in 1829
