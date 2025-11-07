Postdoc position in applied geophysics (magnetotellurics)
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2025-11-07
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Applied Geophysics research group is part of the Division of Geoscience and Environmental Technology at the Department of Civil Engineering and Natural Resources in Luleå University of Technology. The department consists of approximately 400 employees and research is conducted in the fields of geoscience, geoengineering, mining, metallurgy and civil engineering technology. The department has well-developed collaborations with research institutes, industrial partners and governmental agencies. The environment at the department is open, dynamic and brings together researchers from around fifty different nationalities as well as students from all over the world. This three-year postdoctoral position is in the Applied Geophysics research group. It is one of the world's longest standing research groups continuously active in mineral exploration and geoelectromagnetic studies.
Subject description
Applied Geophysics includes studies of how the laws and methods of physics can be used to understand the properties of bedrock and soil deposits. This includes development and applications of methods for exploration and investigation of natural resources such as mineral deposits and water, as well as investigation of environmental and infrastructural related issues.
Project description
This position is part of a project to understand (i) the basement-cover relationship in northern Norrbotten in Sweden, and (ii) the role of the reworking of Archaean basement in controlling the style of Proterozoic critical raw materials (CRM) endowment and the extent to which large-scale, reactivated basement structures focused mineralization. The focus is on regional-scale three-dimensional (3D) anisotropic magnetotelluric (MT) imaging of the deep crust and upper mantle. The MT results will be integrated with new geological and other geophysical results from a dynamic team working on this multidisciplinary project.
Duties
The main tasks are:
Review of legacy 3D MT data and familiarization with 3D anisotropic inversion software;
Acquisition of new regional 3D MT data, data processing and 3D inversion;
Interpretation of anisotropic models and integration with geology;
Paper writing & conference presentations;
Contribution to the teaching of geophysics (up to 4 hrs per week).
Qualifications
In order to be eligible for employment as post doctor you must have a PhD or a foreign degree equivalent to a PhD in geophysics. A doctoral degree awarded no more than three years before the application deadline provides a useful qualification. Candidates who have been awarded a doctoral degree at an earlier date may also be considered if there are special grounds, for example, different types of statutory leave of absence.
Competence requirements for the position:
Strong programming skills, a valid driving license, and experience with large-scale 3D MT data acquisition, processing and inversion are essential. Experience in driving snowmobile and strong publication skills will be a good advantage.
Further information
Full-time fixed term employment for two years (up to maximum three years) with placement in Luleå. Starting: Sept 2026
For further information about the position, please contact Professor Maxwell Meju, (+46) 920-492261, maxwell.meju@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, (+46)920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg,(+46)920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: December 30, 2025
Reference number: 4710-2025 Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Jobbnummer
9593015