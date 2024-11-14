Postdoc On Synchronization And Calibration For Distributed Isac
This position will expose you to the state of the art in radio localization and sensing for various applications, and allow you to collaborate with world-leading industry actors. You will gain knowledge on the practical operation of sensing and localization systems. You will have access to a unique network of potential partners and collaborators, which will allow you to create high impact in your research activities.
Project description
You will be part of the Communication Systems group at Chalmers, which comprises 9 professors and a large number of PhD students and postdocs. The CS group is internationally known for its academic research in wireless systems, fiber-optical communications, coding, information theory, and machine learning.
CS is part of the Department of Electrical Engineering, where we value all our co-workers and we know that a variety of personalities and experiences makes the most creative workplaces. We therefore encourage applicants of any gender, background, and ability. Our overall ambition is to contribute to a sustainable future. We aim to create a positive impact on the development of society, both environmentally, socially and economically. The department is a dynamic and international work environment with about 200 employees from more than 20 countries. We collaborate closely with both national and international universities, industry and medical researchers.
Major responsibilities
Your main activities will include: Performing hands-on research and leading papers; Interacting with industry (generating results, presentations, reporting, deliverables); Coordinating research tasks. Support management activities; Applying for grants in collaboration with associated faculty.
Qualifications
A PhD in Electrical Engineering, with a solid background in synchronization (so you have good knowledge of phase noise, CFO, SFO, PLL), distributed MIMO, radio localization, OFDM radar sensing, or signal processing. Strong mathematical skills, especially in terms of optimization and algorithm development. Extensive experience in modeling of synchronization errors and in methods for synchronization. Publication track record with first-author IEEE transaction papers, outstanding teamwork, communication, and organization skills. Interest in interdisciplinary and industry-focused research projects.
Outstanding communication skills and fluency in English are essential, both written and oral. Candidates must be creative and analytical and have the ability to initiate new research collaborations, work in teams, and present their ideas and results to researchers with different backgrounds. Experience in international collaboration, innovation, and utilization are also meritorious.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years. Extensions are possible, depending on performance and availability of funding.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg, with a strong focus on work-life balance. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees. Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240613 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, including a complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-12-16
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Henk Wymeersch, Communication Systems Group,Henkw@chalmers.se
