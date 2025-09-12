Postdoc in Wood Coatings
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Kemistjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemistjobb i Uppsala
2025-09-12
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology
Do you want to help shape the future of sustainable materials? We are looking for a dedicated postdoctoral researcher to develop a suite of bio-based and low-carbon emission coatings tailored for applications in the wood construction sectors. In this project, you will have the opportunity to combine cutting-edge expertise in polymer science with practical solutions for a greener future. If you have a strong research background and a passion for innovation, this could be the next step in your academic career!
About the position
The wood products and associated industries are searching for novel methods, technologies, and materials to reduce reliance on unsustainable practices and fossil fuel-based compounds as a response to societal requests for green alternatives that maintain high performance while reducing environmental impact. Surface coatings are essential for protecting wood construction materials and enhancing their functionality, but yet another example of dependency on fossil resources.
The industry is thus looking for safer, sustainable alternatives that maintain high performance while reducing environmental impact. The research group at Uppsala has received funding from the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking (CBE JU) for the BLUECOAT project starting in the fall of 2025. By exploring various bio-based feedstocks, the projects aims to develop safe, sustainable, bio-based, and low-carbon emission coating formulations for the marine, textile, and wood construction sectors that are challenging and demanding conditions for coatings. Work duties also involve close collaboration with consortium members in the European project and help in creating reports based on research results.
Your profile
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is a maximum of three years at the end of the application period and in one of the following areas: material science, polymer science and technology, chemistry, chemical engineering, wood science, or related disciplines. Experience in studying and applying protection agents or surface coatings for wood products is welcome. Previous experience in using analytical instruments is desirable. Fluent English language, both in writing and speaking, is required.
We seek a highly motivated individual interested in a continued academic career in polymer science and technology for application in the wood industry sector. In assessing the applications for the position, particular emphasis will be placed on (1) applicants' scientific proficiency in wood and polymer science and technology, and (2) their ability to develop their line of research in wood products, complementing the ongoing research within the group.
We will also emphasize the applicant's personal characteristics and suitability. The applicant's ability to work constructively in a small group and to take initiative is very important.
About us
The Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology (SBT) is part of the Faculty of Forest Science, has about 50 employees and is based in both Umeå and Uppsala. The department conducts high-quality research and education at a high international level and collaborates with society and industry to develop a bio-based economy where forest biomaterials are an important resource. The main focus in Umeå is on value chains in the bio-based industry, where different components of forest biomaterials are collected, characterized, separated, modified/refined, used, and reused cost-effectively for various purposes while forest ecosystem services are managed sustainably. In Uppsala, the focus is on wood science and technology, with research and education on wood materials from nano to macro level, wood composites, and wood adhesives, as well as accredited testing of wood products and treatments for the market. More info about the activities of the research group at Uppsala can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-biomaterialstechnology/travetenskap/fibres-adhesives--composites/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
The position may start as agreed between both parties.
Application:
Welcome with your application via the application button below no later than 2025-10-05.
The application must be written in English and contain: 1) a personal letter describing yourself and your match to the above-mentioned project; 2) a CV describing your education, publications, and relevant work experience; 3) names and contact details of at least three references; and 4) a PhD degree certificate.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Professor
Stergios Adamopoulos firstname.surname@slu.se +46(0)18-67 24 74 Jobbnummer
9505672