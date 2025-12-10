Postdoc in photonic integrated circuits for atom-light coupling
2025-12-10
Join us at the Hybrid Quantum Systems Laboratory to design and fabricate photonic structures that achieve strong and tunable atom-light coupling, contributing to emerging quantum technologies. As part of a well-equipped and interdisciplinary research environment, you will have the opportunity to carry designs all the way from concept to experimental validation.
About us
The Hybrid Quantum Systems Laboratory is a new laboratory at Chalmers in the division for Quantum Technology at the department for Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2). We offer a newly renovated lab space and a state-of-the-art nanofabrication facility.
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience advances the frontiers in quantum technology, nanoscience, photonics and future electronic systems - for technical and societal development. Our cross-disciplinary approach gives interesting collaborations in academy, industry and society, and is a driving force for innovations, results and breakthroughs. We offer a vibrant, international research environment and direct access to world-class nanofabrication facilities.
At the Quantum Technology Laboratory, we explore how quantum physics can unlock radically new ways of processing information - far beyond the limits of classical systems. Our research spans quantum computing, sensing, transduction, thermodynamics, and foundations, all aimed at harnessing the powerful behavior of light and matter at the quantum level. We offer a vibrant, international research environment and direct access to world-class nanofabrication facilities.
About the research project
In this project, you will combine cutting edge photonics with cold atoms to create new quantum technology. By using inverse design to develop structures capable of guiding multiple wavelengths, you will fabricate a photonic platform that supports trapping and probing of cold Strontium atoms. Building on successful designs, you will implement tunability to realize strong and tunable interactions between atoms and light. This position is funded by MetaPix Center that aims to advance integrated photonics through the use of inverse design and heterogeneous integration.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in Physics, Applied Physics, Photonics, Nanotechnology or other related field awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Experience in integrated photonics
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Inverse design
• Experimental atomic physics
• Nanofabrication
• Optical measurement
What you will do
• Lead and conduct research in collaboration with others
• Develop your skills
• Contribute creative activities
• Work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than January 15th 2026
For questions please contact:
Nils Johan Engelsen
Assistant Professor
Email: nils.engelsen@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
