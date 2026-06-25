Postdoc in Nonlinear Power-Efficient Transmit Array Architecture
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-25
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Current transmitters are limited in terms of their bandwidth, energy efficiency and linearity. In this research project you will work on the intersectional area of antenna design, circuit design and signal processing to investigate novel nonlinear multi-antenna transmitters that overcome these limitations. By utilizing antenna mutual coupling for effective amplitude modulation – a shift from the traditional view that considers it detrimental – you will overcome existing limitations in frequency, efficiency, power, and linearity, thereby fostering sustainable digital transformation.
About us
The position is hosted by https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/research/microwave-electronics/
at https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/
wich focuses on research, innovation and education within the fields of future electronics, photonics, bio- and nanosystems. A close collaboration with Swedish and international partners within academy, industry and society enables scientific excellence and creates an innovative environment. In addition to the 200 researchers and PhD students, MC2 houses a 1000 square meter cleanroom for micro- and nanofabrication with the latest equipment.
About the research project
You will work in a complementary team to investigate a new transmitter topology. Your responsibility will be to design microwave components such as power amplifiers and antenna arrays but also derive the theory how to feed the individual amplifiers for the most energy efficient transmission in a certain direction. The goal is to develop a new scalable transmitter architecture that embraces mutual antenna coupling as a means of load modulation - allowing neighboring elements to efficiently create modulated signals similar to classical Chireix outphasing, but using the antenna aperture as combining element. The position is hosted at the department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience where you will have access to state of the art microwave measurement facilities at the Kollberg lab. The project is supported by collaboration agreements with semiconductor manufacturers that allow fabrication in CMOS, GaAs and GaN processes.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
A doctoral degree in Electrical Engineering, Communication Engineering, Applied Physics or equivalent. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made.
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
Specialization in wireless and/or wireless communication systems engineering and/or analog circuit design.
Work experience with microwave circuit design
Work experience with signal processing
It is highly meritorious if the doctoral degree has been obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
Experience with Cadence Virtuoso, MWO, Keysight ADS, SPICE, Matlab.
Experience with high frequency RF and measurement equipment
Experience in building RF and microwave systems
Experience in microwave and millimeter wave integrated circuit design
Experience with digital signal processing
What you will do
Your major responsibilities as postdoctoral researcher are to independently conduct research and publish results, but also co-supervise some Ph.D. students and prepare reports for funding agencies.
One Doctoral student is already working in this area, and you are expected to take on some supervision responsibilities as well and efficiently work on the research question as a team.
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/
and our https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
for employees.
A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of https://www.goteborg.com/en.
Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/organisation-and-governance/equality/genie-gender-initiative-for-excellence/.
We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
A brief introduction about yourself.
A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than August 16th 2026 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9978450