Postdoc in modeling charge localization in polar materials
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-10-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Join our team at the forefront of research in condensed matter and materials theory, where you will be integral in advancing the field of polar materials. As a postdoc in our dynamic division, you will have the unique opportunity to engage in the development and understanding of innovative materials, specifically focusing on electronic structure modeling of charge localization in polar materials.
Information about the division and the department
The division of Condensed Matter and Materials Theory constructs models for and develops an understanding of a large variety of materials and other condensed matter systems, sometimes leading to new materials, novel technological devices, or structured media with properties beyond those occurring naturally. To this end, we combine theoretical, methodological and computational techniques, often in close collaboration with local and international experimental groups. The work in the division is characterized by a strong interplay between fundamental and applied research and this allows us to address pressing societal challenges, e.g., related to sustainable energy or information technology.
We take active part in Chalmers' undergraduate and postgraduate educational programmes. Our students gain experience in advanced theory and model-building, developing strong analytical, computational, and problem-solving skills along the way. They are exposed to collaborative efforts, often within our international research networks. Our vision is to foster the individual growth of our students, so they may in the future be insightful and effectively contribute to society, academia, and industry.
About the project
As a postdoc in this role, you will focus on electronic structure modeling, with emphasis on charge localization in polar materials. Your work will be pivotal in advancing our understanding of quantum mechanical processes that occur in for example solar devices, particularly how excess charges localize and influence material performance. You will use tools based on density functional theory, to model these interactions in functional materials. This research holds great potential for breakthroughs in areas like solar cells and solar-to-fuel conversion, directly impacting the future of sustainable energy technologies.
You will be collaborating with both local and international experimental groups, presenting your findings at conferences, and contributing to scientific journals-building your expertise while shaping cutting-edge advancements.
Major responsibilities
• Study the nature and stability of localized charges in semiconductor materials, relevant to applications like solar cells and LEDs.
• Investigate how these charges can be detected experimentally and their impact on device performance.
• Perform calculations using density functional theory (DFT) codes such as VASP and CP2K.
• Explore the possibility of incorporating molecular dynamics and machine learning techniques within the project.
• Develop and drive your own projects.
• Collaborate with experimental partners to ensure comprehensive research outcomes.
• Communicate research findings through presentations at international conferences and publications in scientific journals.
Qualifications
To qualify for this position you must have:
• a doctoral degree in physics, chemistry or materials science, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*;
• documented experience in computational modeling and electronic structure calculations;
• sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
You should enjoy working in a collaborative environment including interactions with both theoreticians and experimentalists.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, with a possibility to extend to the third one.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240568 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: November 17, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Associate Professor Julia Wiktor
Email: julia.wiktor@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8965344