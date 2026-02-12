Postdoc in marine ecosystem-based fisheries assessment
2026-02-12
Department of Aquatic Resources (SLU Aqua)
We are delighted to announce an exciting position for an early career researcher with expertise in marine ecology and fisheries science to contribute to our research on aquatic resources.
About the position
This post doc position is at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), Uppsala, Sweden. You will be part of a collaborative team at Department of Aquatic Resources, investigating novel assessment methods for ecosystem-based fisheries management of commercial fish stocks. You will lead and contribute to scientific publications on this topic. The research mainly utilises data from the EU Data Collection Framework for Swedish commercial fish stocks.
The research investigates potential assessment approaches for determining the age- and size structure of analytically assessed and data-limited stocks. This involves exploring indicators, and approaches for defining threshold values, and integration of these in advice formats. The project has three main parts, 1) continue the development of the age-based indicator ABIMSY framework (Griffiths et al. 2023 - https://doi.org/10.1111/faf.12789),
specifically on potential threshold values, 2) explore length-based indicator options that provide a synchronous assessment of stock status within the Maximum Sustainable Yield (MSY) approach, and 3) use management strategy evaluations to test how age- and size-based indicators can be used in harvest control rules to provide sustainable and ecosystem-informed advice on fishing opportunities. It is possible to work on all these parts or focus more on some of them.
The research is linked to operationalizing ecosystem-based fisheries management and the Marine Strategy Framework Directive's Descriptor 3. Hence, it involves including considerations from stakeholders such as the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management, ICES, and Helcom. The postdoc may also be involved in other projects focusing on adjoining questions. The work is partially carried out in collaboration with researchers at DTU Aqua, Denmark.
Your profile
We are seeking a dedicated researcher with insights in fisheries- and environmental management of European marine seas. You should have knowledge of methods for fish stock assessment, strong analytical skills, and a genuine interest in ecosystem-based fisheries management. We value both academic excellence and personal qualities, such as ability to work in a team and independently.
The applicant should hold a PhD in marine ecology, fisheries ecology, or a related field, and have experience in the assessment of commercial fish stocks (ICES Categories 1-5), length- and age-based indicators, and management strategy evaluations. We place emphasis on scientific qualifications relevant to the position, including demonstrated independent research and publications. Proficiency in statistical programming (e.g., R, Python, or similar) and fluency in English are requirements. Experience in working with international organisations, knowledge of the Swedish Baltic Sea and North Sea ecosystems and fish stocks, and ability to communicate with stakeholders are considered as merits.
Postdoctoral positions aim to support early-career researchers. We primarily seek candidates who completed their PhD no more than three years ago. If you have questions about the position, please don't hesitate to contact us before submitting your application.
About us
Our department is an inspiring environment where you can contribute to knowledge for the sustainable use of seas, lakes and watercourses. We combine ecological, biodiversity, and fisheries research with environmental monitoring and assessment, and advice for national and international management. With over 200 employees, we are the largest knowledge hub on aquatic systems and fisheries in Sweden, providing access to associated research infrastructure and research opportunities of high societal relevance. Our head office is in Uppsala (Ultuna). Our three other main locations are Lysekil, Öregrund and Stockholm (Drottningholm). We have three field stations in Älvkarleby, Väröbacka and Simpevarp.
Welcome to visit us at www.slu.se/aquaticresources!
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU at: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala, Sweden
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 2 years, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
1 April 2026, or by agreement
Application:
Applicants are welcome to submit their application using the button below, at the latest by the 28th of February 2026. The application should be written in English and contain 1) a cover letter describing your motivation for the position, your skills and qualifications in relation to the advertised profile, and contact details for two reference persons, 2) a CV documenting your academic career and education with a publication list (including submitted manuscripts), 3) a PhD degree diploma and transcripts of academic records, and 4) a one-page account of your vision for the described research, including expected personal career benefits and general academic outcomes.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
