PostDoc in biotechnology and protein biochemistry
2025-04-10
Department of Animal Biosciences
Come join our spider silk team! In this project we will develop novel methods for producing recombinant spider silk proteins. As a research group we are interested in how spiders have solved problems related to protein production, storage and polymerization, and develop methods for producing the material by recombinant protein production and biomimetic fiber spinning. In order to develop our methods further, we are looking for a postdoc with a keen interest in biotechnology and protein biochemistry.
About the position
You will be part of an excellent team of several PhD students, PostDocs, and Researchers working on different projects related to biotechnological methods for producing recombinant silk proteins, characterization of these, spinning of fibers, protein engineering, material characterization and bioinformatics to understand the transcriptome profile of the silk glands. Your work will involve the use of several different heterologous hosts to improve our current production methods of spider silk proteins, primarily focusing on prokaryotic systems, but potentially extending to yeasts and cell lines. The candidate is also expected to independently develop efficient protein purification methods. Protein engineering and characterization of the produced proteins by SDS PAGE, CD spectroscopy, FTIR spectroscopy, rheology and SEC are also part of the work.
The applicant is expected to pursue the project actively, keep updated with the literature, interact with the other team members, be active at journal clubs and meetings, present results pedagogically, write reports and papers, and have a positive attitude. You will be responsible for planning, executing and analysing data and should enjoy working in a vibrant and collaborative atmosphere.
Your profile
A PhD in a relevant field obtained within the past three years, along with several publications in international peer-reviewed journals, including at least one as first author, is required. Extensive previous practical experience in the following is required and should be clearly described in the personal letter:
• Protein expression in various prokaryotes and/or yeasts
• Experience with multiple protein purification techniques
• Development of recombinant protein production protocols
• Proficiency in at least two methods for protein characterization
Excellent knowledge of English is a requirement (at least C1 level in reading, writing, and listening). If you apply from outside Europe and are not a native English speaker, a certificate verifying your skills in English (listening, reading, and writing) is required.
As a person you are positive, efficient, ambitious, thorough, enjoy lab work, and able to keep deadlines. The appointment will be offered to the applicant who, following a qualitative comprehensive assessment, is deemed to have the best skill set to conduct and develop the duties in question and contribute to the positive development of the organisation.
About us
The spider silk biomimetics group at SLU is highly productive and successful group that has secured several grants from the European Research Council. Recently, the group has been awarded significant research grants from Olle Engkvist Stiftelse and Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation which vouch for a continued high level of research activities. We are dedicated, ambitious and have a friendly and helpful atmosphere. You can read more about us here: https://www.slu.se/en/ew-cv/anna-rising/
At the Department of Animal Biosciences, we teach and research in areas from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to animal structure and function! Our main subjects are genetics, anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epizootology, comparative medicine, food safety and One Health. Our research covers production animals, companion animals, laboratory animals and wildlife. For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/Animal-Biosciences/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
SLU, Ultuna campus in Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline by May 16, 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Applicants must attach three or four documents:
1) CV including contact information, publication list, and contact information for at least two references that know the applicant and his or her qualifications.
2) Description of previous and ongoing research and a justification for the applicant's relevance to obtaining the position. A description of preliminary research ideas is welcome but not required. (Maximum two A4 pages.)
3) Copy of diploma or link to or copy of doctoral dissertation.
4) If the applicant is from outside the EU and does not have English as their mother tongue, an official English proficiency certificate is required.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
