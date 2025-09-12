Postdoc in Bio-based Adhesives
Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology
Do you want to help shape the future of sustainable materials? We are looking for a dedicated postdoctoral researcher to develop bio-adhesives and additives that meet both sustainability goals and industrial demands in the wood composite industry. In this project, you will have the opportunity to combine cutting-edge expertise in polymer science with practical solutions for a greener future. If you have a strong research background and a passion for innovation, this could be the next step in your academic career!
About the position
Formaldehyse-based adhesives are the most common adhesives used today in the wood industry. However, the strive for sustainability and health issues of harmful emissions push towards the development of alternative bio-adhesives. Natural binders such as starches, lignin and proteins are generally speaking not reactive enough to meet the requirements in applications, and so they require high amounts of synthetic crosslinkers. Although there are many potential chemical compounds available that could be used to modify the natural binders, the lack of knowledge of how the modification is related to the performance is lacking. It is thus needed to collect and translate novel research for developing high-performing bio-adhesives without or minimum amounts of synthetic crosslinkers for more sustainable wood products. Work duties also involve close collaboration with the consortium members in national and European projects and help in creating reports based on research results.
Your profile
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is a maximum of three years at the end of the application period and in one of the following areas: material science, polymer science and technology, chemistry, chemical engineering, wood science, or related disciplines. Experience in functionalisation/ modification of naturally-based polymers and cross-linking for use as wood adhesives or similar products is necessary. Previous experience in using analytical instruments is desirable. Fluent English language, both in writing and speaking, is required.
We seek a highly motivated individual interested in a continued academic career in polymer science and technology for application in the wood industry sector. In assessing the applications for the position, particular emphasis will be placed on (1) applicants' scientific proficiency in wood and polymer science and technology, and (2) their ability to develop their line of research in wood products, complementing the ongoing research within the group.
We will also emphasize the applicant's personal characteristics and suitability. The applicant's ability to work constructively in a small group and to take initiative is very important.
About us
The Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology (SBT) is part of the Faculty of Forest Science, has about 50 employees and is based in both Umeå and Uppsala. The department conducts high-quality research and education at a high international level and collaborates with society and industry to develop a bio-based economy where forest biomaterials are an important resource. The main focus in Umeå is on value chains in the bio-based industry, where different components of forest biomaterials are collected, characterized, separated, modified/refined, used, and reused cost-effectively for various purposes while forest ecosystem services are managed sustainably. In Uppsala, the focus is on wood science and technology, with research and education on wood materials from nano to macro level, wood composites, and wood adhesives, as well as accredited testing of wood products and treatments for the market. More info about the activities of the research group at Uppsala can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-biomaterialstechnology/travetenskap/fibres-adhesives--composites/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
The position may start as agreed between both parties.
Application:
Welcome with your application via the application button below no later than 2025-10-05.
The application must be written in English and contain: 1) a personal letter describing yourself and your match to the above-mentioned project; 2) a CV describing your education, publications, and relevant work experience; 3) names and contact details of at least three references; and 4) a PhD degree certificate.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
