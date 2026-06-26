Post-Award Manager, EU R&D Grants
Avaron AB / Administratörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla administratörsjobb i Karlskrona
2026-06-26
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Karlskrona
, Kalmar
, Kristianstad
, Växjö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will play a central role in ensuring that EU and national R&D projects are executed in a compliant, structured, and efficient way after funding has been secured. This is a cross-functional role where you connect finance, technology, PMO, legal, and external partners to keep complex grant-funded initiatives on track.
You will work in an international environment with multi-partner collaborations, detailed funding rules, and close interaction with researchers and engineers. The role spans both proposal support and post-award execution, with clear impact on budget quality, reporting accuracy, and audit readiness. It is a strong opportunity if you enjoy combining financial control, stakeholder coordination, and deep knowledge of Horizon Europe in work that supports innovation and research.
Job DescriptionYou will support budget preparation during the proposal phase and align budgets with cost eligibility rules and internal financial structures.
You will manage the post-award phase, including grant agreement preparation, amendments, consortium agreements, internal project setup, and coordination around IP protection.
You will coordinate periodic and final financial and administrative reporting in line with Horizon Europe and national program requirements.
You will act as a key interface between finance, project teams, researchers, engineers, and external consortium partners.
You will help secure cost eligibility, time reporting, and documentation compliance, while maintaining audit readiness throughout the project lifecycle.
You will support PMO and stakeholder relations teams during both proposal preparation and project execution.
You will track budgets and support financial follow-up by comparing actuals against plan together with the technology team.
You will maintain structured documentation and reporting processes that reduce compliance risk and support smooth collaboration across stakeholders.
Requirements3–6+ years in EU R&D grant management, with a strong focus on Horizon Europe and/or national funding schemes in Germany and Sweden.
Experience across both proposal budgeting and post-award execution.
Experience from multi-partner collaborative projects.
Solid understanding of cost eligibility rules, reporting requirements, and funding models within Horizon Europe and national programs.
Experience coordinating financial reporting with finance departments and technical teams.
Ability to translate funding rules into practical guidance for researchers and PMO teams.
Experience working with the EU Funding & Tenders Portal.
Advanced Excel skills for budgeting and reporting.
Fluent English, German, and Swedish.
Nice to haveExperience with internal financial systems such as ERP.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7975212-2072395". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Karlskrona Central Station, Bicycle rental (visa karta
)
371 34 KARLSKRONA Jobbnummer
9980277