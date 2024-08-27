Population Modeling Expert And Pbpk-Qsp Modeling Expert
2024-08-27
At Pharmetheus, we are recognized for our extensive expertise in population pharmacokinetics, exposure-response analysis, physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling, and clinical trial design. We stay abreast of the global regulatory environment, ensuring that our services are always relevant and impactful. By integrating these elements in a "fit for purpose" manner, we effectively support and guide model-informed drug development (MIDD) at the trial, compound, and organizational levels.
We pride ourselves on being a reliable and effective collaborative partner to our clients, always acting with the highest integrity. Our team is composed of highly skilled and enthusiastic professionals who are committed to delivering significant value, with the ultimate goal of improving patients' lives.
As a motivated and dedicated team of over 60 professionals, Pharmetheus is currently experiencing exciting growth. We are expanding our capacities and capabilities in MIDD and are looking for new members to join our team.
We are primarily seeking candidates who are passionate about using modeling and simulation approaches to inform drug development decisions. We are looking for individuals with the following expertise:
Population Modeling Experts:
You hold a PhD in pharmacometrics, biostatistics, engineering, or a related field.
You are an advanced user of NONMEM and R.
Experience in the pharmaceutical industry and/or with regulatory agencies is highly valued.
PBPK-QSP Modeling Experts:
You hold a PhD with a focus on pharmacometrics, systems pharmacology, systems biology, or a similar discipline.
Proficiency with the Open Systems Pharmacology Suite (PK-Sim & MOBI) and R is highly valued.
General Requirements:
A solid understanding of the drug development process and the value that MIDD can bring.
Strong teamwork and communication skills.
A positive attitude, respect for others, and a commitment to continuous learning and development.
What We Offer:
Pharmetheus offers an inspiring work environment with competitive benefits. Our diverse portfolio of client projects, coupled with mentorship from senior colleagues who are leaders in pharmacometrics and MIDD, provides unique opportunities for professional growth and development.
Our main office is located in Uppsala, Sweden. Additionally, we have offices in Paris, Basel and Utrecht and a global network of remote teams across Europe, North America and Asia.
If you are interested in joining the Pharmetheus team and believe you would be a good fit, please submit your CV and a personal letter through the application form on www.pharmetheus.com/career.
